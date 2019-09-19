Look inside: Ireland's biggest show village opens in Co Down with six stunning new homes

Ireland's biggest show village opens with six stunning new professionally designed homes at Rivenwood. Stephanie Bell reports...

More than 500 people queued on Sunday for the first glimpse of a stunning new show village in the popular Rivenwood development in Newtownards.

Fraser Houses has just opened Ireland's largest show village with six exquisite furnished show homes at the award winning development.

Well-known local interior designer Cyril Fulton has worked his magic on the properties to bring design inspiration for buyers.

The opening of the show village marked the launch of a new phase of two, three and four bedroom townhouses, semi-detached and detached homes at the development.

As one of Northern Ireland's longest running family firms with over 50 years' experience in building quality homes, Fraser Houses has once again delivered a fresh approach to creating properties which people want to call home.

Rivenwood stands out for its charming New England style architecture and exceptional turnkey finish.

Little wonder that over 100 houses have been snapped up since the first off-plan release in 2016.

A show village in phase one was an unprecedented success with over 2000 visitors viewing during the first two months.

The release of phase two incorporates four new house types all of which will now be available to view along with the already very popular three and four bedroom detached homes.

The wide selection of house types and sizes has been designed to appeal to a range of buyers.

The two bedroom townhouses will be starting from just £137,000, with three bedroom townhouses from £145,000 and three bedroom semis from £165,000.

The detached houses are priced at £202,000 for a three bedroom and £212,000 for a four bedroom.

Sunday's successful opening of the show village saw 17 houses booked within just a couple of hours.

It is easy to see why Rivenwood has become one of the most desirable developments in North Down.

In a fresh design concept, the exterior of the houses are styled with New England clapboard cladding while the interiors have a clean and contemporary shaker style feel.

The detail in the finish is very special with high ceilings, wood burning stoves, beams and large windows creating an abundance of natural light. Some of the houses also feature vaulted ceilings.

The interior décor further compliments the New England style with classic bathroom and kitchen finishes.

Buyers can also work with the developers to personalise their new home by choosing flooring, tiling and kitchen detailing - making every home unique to its owner.

Outside driveways will be in Bitmac and gardens landscaped with patio areas and generous private driveways with space for garages.

Common areas will also be extensively landscaped ensuring a pleasant living environment.

The site is located on the eastern side of Newtownards via the Movilla Road and will eventually comprise of up to 1,000 houses.

Located at the head of Strangford Lough, a vibrant area of outstanding natural beauty, Newtownards is close to the shoreline and countryside walks, including the beauty of the Scrabo estate and the National Trust Mount Stewart house and gardens.

The town looks up to the iconic Scrabo tower which is a landmark on the County Down skyline.

The development sits within easy reach of the town centre and has a good range of primary and secondary schools as well as local shopping amenities within the immediate vicinity.

Belfast, Donaghadee, and Bangor are also within easy reach.

The new show houses can be viewed via appointment through the agent or during another open viewing this Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

