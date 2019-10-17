Look inside: Professional interior design the finishing touch to chic Holywood home

Professional interior design provides the final layer of style to this chic contemporary Holywood home. Stephanie Bell reports...

Well-known Belfast interior designer Kris Turnbull has worked his magic to create the perfect finishing touches inside this luxurious family home.

The house is a superb example of modern architecture with 3,100 sq ft of accommodation set over three floors.

The property sits in around half an acre of gardens which back onto a beautiful woodland giving privacy and a leafy aspect from almost every window.

Each room maximises the light and space with large floor to ceiling windows and where possible glass doors leading outside.

The specification is quite magnificent and the interior design by Kris Turnbull adds that extra layer of personality to a home that already oozed style and sophistication.

You step from a porch into quite a spectacular entrance hall where a black framed glazed wall runs the full length opening up the living space beyond.

Black balustrades are another feature on the staircase which goes both up to the first floor and down to a lower floor.

You pass through the glazed wall into a spectacular kitchen/dining room set against a wall of glass which opens onto a terrace.

Modern ceiling to floor fitted units make a feature on the back wall, in front of a large island unit.

All mod cons are here including a hot water tap, De Dietrich oven and microwave, integrated Neff dishwasher and Siemens double opening fridge with freezer drawer.

The island unit houses an Elica four ring induction cooker top with fully integrated air suction system, an integrated wine fridge and breakfast bar.

The large terrace makes this a superb entertaining space.

The dining room opens into a spacious living room which is a lovely laid back space with dual aspect floor to ceiling windows and a hole in the wall gas fire. Wooden flooring runs throughout these rooms.

There is an excellent utility room with units and a sink as well as a cloakroom with wall hung WC and a beautiful Hatria vanity sink unit with brushed gold mixer tap and wall mounted mirror.

Upstairs and there are three of the five bedrooms. The master opens via double doors into a huge dressing room with full length fitted wardrobes which in turn leads into a fabulous en suite shower room.

This contempaory space features twin basins set in a vanity unit with brush gold mixer tap and illuminated mirror above. A black framed double shower is finished with attractive chevron tiling and also has brushed gold shower attachments.

All of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and one also comes with another beautiful en suite shower room.

The feel of luxury continues in the family bathroom which is ultra modern with a free standing black sided oval bath with brushed gold floor mounted taps, black framed shower cubicle with gold fittings and a heated towel rail.

There is a separate WC with another slick vanity unit with brushed gold mixer tap.

Two of the bedrooms are located on the lower ground floor where an additional decadent touch is a superb bar/cinema room. This family space is fitted with a feature wall of floating shelves with LED strip lighting.

The bar area has a good range of units with feature bronze basin and matte black mixer tap. There is an integrated dishwasher, fridge and wine fridge. It opens into a lovely lounge area with a glass wall which looks into a study with fitted industrial style shelves and a door opening to the garden.

Outside the house have extensive, landscaped, private gardens with a garage and driveway to the front.

The back garden is in lawn with artificial grass at the side, perfect for a child's play area. A gate opens to a fenced off wooded area which can be accessed by a private pathway which leads down to the River Twisel.

A huge raised terrace with glass balustrade overlooks the garden.