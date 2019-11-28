Look inside: Quaint period home with original features on Belfast's Malone Road

This fine Arts and Crafts style home will charm you with its original features and modern styling. Stephanie Bell reports...

This quaint period home is such a fine example of the charming Arts & Craft style that it merited a special mention in a book by architectural heritage expert Dr Paul Larmour.

It sits on one of South Belfast's most prestigious tree lined parks in the highly regarded Malone area.

Designed in 1931 by JP Rush it is a prime example of what was referred to as "the butterfly plan" - a type of architecture in which two or more wings of the house are built at an angle to the core.

The house has survived with much of its original interior beauty intact including period fireplaces, cornice ceilings and leaded glass windows.

It enjoys an extensive and secluded site of a third of an acre, with much of the surrounding gardens bathed in sunshine for most of the day.

Wrought iron electric entrance gates lead to an extensive parking area for several cars and a turning space with old style street lights.

The property is also within walking distance of an array of leading preparatory and grammar schools in South Belfast along with a host of amenities including shops and restaurants.

Inside there is an impressive entrance hall, lounge, dining room, sitting room, orangery, kitchen which opens to the orangery, family room, a reading room, five bedrooms, and two family bathrooms.

A solid mahogany door with leaded glass side panels opens to a wonderful reception hall with solid oak flooring and wood panelled walls.

The house is decorated in a fresh modern style which perfectly showcases its unique original features.

The lounge is a cosy and inviting space opening into a bay window and with a mahogany fireplace. This room has original ceiling rose and cornicing and is finished with oak flooring.

The dining room is also elegant with a mahogany fireplace with marble inset; a large leaded bay window, oak flooring and built in display shelves.

A decorative picture rail is a lovely feature in the sitting room which has a painted fireplace flanked by well designed built in shelving. Double doors open directly into the orangery.

White units keep the galley style kitchen bright and modern and it is nicely finished with a granite drainer and splash back over an old Belfast sink. There is a range style cooker and five ring ceramic hob.

This room opens into the orangery which is made of solid mahogany and features a raised electric fire fitted into the wall below a flat screen TV. Double doors lead to a sheltered sun terrace.

The extensive living accommodation is complete with a charming family room designed with a modern glass sloping ceiling at one end.

This beautiful room is finished with oak flooring and features an oak carved fireplace and a bay window. There are double doors opening to a sun terrace and a single door opening to a side patio.

The first floor of the house is just as extensive with a lovely reading room leading into the master bedroom which is finished with a walnut floor. This room has a wash hand basin and built in robes.

There are built in robes in all of the bedrooms.

The house has two family bathrooms, the first featuring a Jacuzzi bath and bidet with a large corner shower unit.

The second also has a panelled bath and a lovely vanity unit and is finished with striking Amtico flooring.

Outside the extensive gardens enjoy great privacy and have been nicely landscaped with large lawn areas, flowerbeds and a spacious sun terrace plus additional sheltered seating areas.

