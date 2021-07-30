Look inside: Westlife star Mark Feehily puts his luxury €1.15m Sligo lakeside home on the market

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for €1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his €1.15m (£979,000) lakeside Co Sligo home on the market.

The Lake House sits on the lakeshore of Lough Gill, which was made famous by WB Yeats as the location of his poem The Lake Isle of Innisfree.

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

The property was built in the 1970s and Feehily bought it in 2006.

The home boasts four bedrooms, two of which are ensuites, three bathrooms, and the main house is 370 square metres.

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

It also has a wine room and gaming room in the basement and a single-storey dwelling that is currently used as a bar/snug with a separate kitchenette and adjoining artist’s studio.

Set on almost 3.3 acres, one of the main draw-ins of the Westlife star’s home is the incredible panoramic lake views of Lough Gill.

Situated on a slope, the home is split level, with a hallway, study and large garage at ground level. Then up a floor is where main living area is.

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

The living room, which is up a level and accesed by steps, opens up out to the deck and from here you can see the lake, Benbulbin mountain and glimpses of Parke’s Castle.

The kitchen has an island unit with gas hob and wooden counter tops, as well as dekton-topped units to each side, a Belfast sink and built-in oven and American style fridge freezer.

There is also a secret door that leads off the main kitchen to a pantry.

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

Stairs then lead down to the sitting room, which has a wood burning stove as a centrepiece and sliding doors that lead to the terrace and from there to the lake.

Of the four bedrooms, two are master suites, with walk-in wardrobes and en-suites. The master bedrooms have picture windows to the lake, while the bath in the master bathroom is situated in front of the sliding doors, capturing the lake views.

Letting agent Sherry Fitzgerald has described the home as “a retreat, an inspirational space, and a wonderful year-round home, The Lake House fully lives up to the glory of its extraordinary location.”

The Lake House, Lahanna, Co Sligo, Ireland. Westlife star Mark Feehily has put his lakeside home in Co Sligo on the market for 1.15m. Credit: Sherry Fitzgerald

Earlier this week, Feehily said he had felt “major pride” watching his daughter playing football at Sligo Rovers’ pitch. Layla was born to Feehily and his partner Cailean O’Neill in 2019 through surrogacy.