Luxurious living at spacious family home near Royal Hillsborough

10 Governors Gate Meadow is located close to Royal Hillsborough village

Each of the rooms are spacious

The bespoke fitted kitchen is full of amenities

The property contains two ensuite bathrooms and a family bathroom

With well appointed and spacious family accommodation – extending to approximately 2500 sq ft – and an appealing open plan ground floor layout, number 10 is a property that definitely deserves to be viewed.

Each house in the Meadow cul de sac within the Governors Gate development contains its own individual features. Number 10 is on a double width plot with open fields and private aspects to the rear.

From the reclaimed cast iron pillars at its entrance porch, it’s clear this property is something special. Its entrance hall contains recessed spotlights and a feature staircase to the gallery landing. Understairs storage is accessed with push control doors. A nearby cloakroom is home to a vanity unit with ceramic wash bowl and WC with concealed cistern.

The drawing room houses a Stovax wood burning fire, accompanied with a polished granite hearth – as well as a range of built-in units.

The open plan layout allows you access to the luxury fitted kitchen and dining area. The kitchen by Interior 360 contains a range of high and low level units with matching island unit with ceramic countertops.

Amenities include stainless steel undermounted sinks with mixer taps (one with waste disposal unit), a Siemens integrated Pyrolytic oven and matching combo with microwave.

Additionally, there is an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, as well as a Siemens induction touch control hob.

A spacious sun room leads to the patio and rear garden from which to view the open countryside.

The principal bedroom has an extensive range of built-in robs and pleasant views. It’s accompanied with a luxury ensuite bathroom in which there’s a walk-in shower enclosure with thermostatic shower and drencher head, freestanding bath and two chrome finish heated towel rails. Under floor heating ensure you’ll be kept toasty.

There are an additional three bedrooms, one of which has a shower ensuite and another with aspects over the rear garden. The family bathroom is home to a contemporary white suite.

Outside, the cul de sac is laid in lawns with well stocked beds, mature trees and shrubs. There’s a paved patio area with paths with Sandstone paving, with spacious parking and a turning area.

The attached double garage has a utility area with built-in units and is plumbed for a washing machine.

The property is within walking distance of the village, renowned for its selected of cafes, shops and restaurants.

Offers in the region of £670,000. For more information contact Henry Graham Estate Agents on 028 9267 2929