Luxury home up for sale in much sought-after east Belfast postcode

This luxury detached home has undergone renovation and offers flexible family living and privacy

A detached property in one of the most sought after postcodes in east Belfast, 43 Tweskard Park offers four bedrooms and three reception rooms, all for a price tag of around £750,000.

Renovated and undergoing an extension in recent years, the residence in the Belmont/Stormont area provides the opportunity for a family to enjoy contemporary living in a location that also offers privacy.

The internal layout boasts a wealth of bright and spacious accommodation throughout, added to by complete privacy behind electric gates to the front and a landscaped garden to the rear. Estate agents describe this home as a “must-see” for prospective buyers.

43 Tweskard Park in east Belfast

From entering the property, visitors are met with bright and spacious living spaces throughout, with a flexible layout depending on needs — ideal for modern family living. This approach extends to the extensive open plan living and casual dining room, all with solid oak wooden floor.

The excellent finishes can also be found in the contemporary and bespoke Leicht design kitchen with raised ceiling heights, central island, breakfast bar area, integrated appliances and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

The room has an extensive range of high and low level two tone units in high gloss finish; Corrian worktops with matching splash back; five ring Siemens hob with stainless steel Siemens extractor fan above; large central island with waterfall worktop and up-stands and breakfast bar area; one and a half inset sink unit with mixer tap; concealed fridge and freezer; micro oven and oven by Siemens; integrated dishwasher; feature ceiling with two double glazed Velux windows; ceramic tiled floor, and contemporary wall mounted radiator.

The open plan ground floor

Nearly there is a utility room, offering all the practicality a large household needs.

Completing the ground floor layout is the family room and drawing room.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also enjoying a luxury en suite shower room, as well as a guest bedroom with access to the bathroom.

The property is fitted with gas central heating, oak-effect PVC double glazing, PVC fascia and soffits as well as feature decking areas.

It’s also located only minutes from some renowned schools including Campbell College, Strathearn, Ashfield Boys & Girls, and Bloomfield, Belmont Primary.

The location means it is close to the city centre and George Best Belfast City Airport.

The rear of 43 Tweskard Park

To make a viewing please contact Rodgers & Browne on (028) 9042 1414