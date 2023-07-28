Luxury Lisburn four-bed offers wow factor

41 Waterloo Road is a striking modern property with stunning views

One of the en suites

A Lisburn family home with manicured gardens and countryside views is sure to impress.

Mountain View Manor is the definition of a desirable property and, understandably, early viewing is recommended.

Set in c1.25 acres, with views over Lagan Valley, Cave Hill and beyond, this is one of the most recognised properties in NI.

The property was built in 2020 and provides exceptional accommodation for entertaining and modern family life.

Mountain View Manor, 41 Waterloo Road, Lisburn

Location-wise, Royal Hillsborough, Lisburn city centre and Sprucefield shopping centre and retail park are mere minutes away.

It’s also close to schools and the Belfast and Dublin arterial routes.

It would be easy to be overwhelmed by this property’s grandeur and obvious attention to detail. Time and effort spent planning and designing was meticulous, with the home the epitome of exemplary design.

Over two floors, the turnkey residence covers approximately 5,000 sq ft. Designed by David Haire Architectural Design and built by ALC Building Contractors, Mountain View Manor is on a private, elevated site, accessed via security gates with an intercom system.

A sweeping tree-lined driveway will bring you to the opulent entrance hall, with porcelain tiled flooring and staircase with glass balustrade and floating oak treads by Broomhedge Joinery.

The lounge with impressive views

On to the lounge and the front-aspect room offers views over Lagan Valley and Cave Hill. It features a gas stove from Mourne Fires, set on a slate hearth, plus a surround sound system.

The luxury bespoke fitted Nobilia kitchen provides equally attractive views and comprises, as you’d expect, a multitude of amenities. High- and low-level units come as standard with two islands with Dekton worktops and a breakfast bar area with a wooden worktop.

Integrated appliances include a Siemens StudioLine oven, microwave/oven with warming drawer and coffee machine. There’s also an integrated fridge and separate freezer, a CDA wine fridge, an Elica induction hob and a Franke sink with Quooker boiling-water tap. A feature gas stove from Mourne Fires will keep things toasty, while there’s also feature island lighting and a feature vaulted ceiling.

Mountain View Manor, 41 Waterloo Road, Lisburn

The utility room comprises a range of high- and low-level fitted units and is plumbed for a washing machine and a tumble dryer, while a home office is hard-wired for internet.

A bedroom which is currently being used as a gymnasium has access to a three-piece en suite shower room.

The first-floor landing is accessed via that impressive staircase and gives access to a shelved hot press for additional storage (there’s also another storage cupboard).

The master bedroom is front-aspect, with a private balcony with glass balustrade and panoramic views. The fully fitted dressing room has an island and recessed spotlights, while the five-piece deluxe en suite shower room includes a walk-in double wet room-style shower and free-standing bath.

The remaining upstairs bedrooms have recessed LED spotlights, built-in wardrobes and en suites.

All bathrooms and en suites come from Soaks, Belfast, with all electrical works carried out by Art Electrical. There’s even room heat control touch pads and a Beam vacuum system. Oh, and mechanically controlled motorised blinds for the majority of windows.

The interior was designed by Watson and Browne of Carryduff, with category-six wiring throughout. There is a surround sound system with cosy underfloor heating.

Outdoor entertaining space

Outside, there are multiple entertainment areas with exterior lights and the aforementioned gardens.

To the rear, there’s a large private wall with enclosed south-facing garden including lawn, flowerbeds and trees. There is a covered barbecue and entertainment area with a chiminea, plus a patio area.

There is also a terrace which provides access to the kitchen/living/dining area, while there is also a paddock facility for those with equestrian interests.

For more information, contact Independent Property Estates Ltd on 028 9145 0000