Luxury million-pound Co Down home with breath-taking views of Belfast Lough

54 Glen Road in Cultra is full of sophisticated and elegant touches

Complete privacy, breath-taking views of Belfast Lough and an address that is one of Northern Ireland’s most sought after comes with this luxury million-pound Co Down home.

Located at the end of the Glen Road in Cultra on a mature, elevated site, Number 54 is a spacious, split-level home which captures the beauty of its location.

On the market for a cool £1,150,000 the house not only ticks the location box but inside is beautifully finished with every comfort taken care of.

There is 3,500 sq ft of accommodation plus extensive underfloor storage of around 2,000 sq ft.

It’s all nestled in a secluded site of a third of an acre and surrounded by landscaped gardens which don’t impinge on the incredible sea views.

Inside, there is a flexible layout with most of the main rooms looking out over the water with large picture windows.

There is a bright kitchen with dining area, a drawing room, dining room, living room, study, large utility room and four bedrooms, three with en suites.

The property also comes with a double integral garage with remote control doors. An added luxury is an air recirculation and heat recovery system saving on carbon emissions and fuel bills.

You enter into a porch which leads into a stunning reception hall with vaulted ceiling and stairs leading to the upper and lower levels.

The living accommodation is to be found on the upper level where the best views can be enjoyed all day long.

On entering the spacious drawing room your eye is drawn immediately to a huge picture window capturing the sea views.

This welcoming space has a fireplace with bottled gas fire, cornicing on the ceiling and double glass doors which open to the dining room.

This elegant room is perfect for special occasions and entertaining and has a series of floor to ceiling glass panel windows capturing the Lough views.

The dining room leads into the kitchen where another large picture window shows off the seascape outside. This room is fitted with white units and a central island with polished granite work surfaces. It comes with a dishwasher, oven and hob. There is plenty of space for casual dining.

A cosy living room which looks out over the front garden completes the accommodation on this floor.

The bedrooms are located at the entrance level where there is also a cloakroom.

Bedroom two is currently being used as a dressing room which opens onto an en suite bathroom with a bath and beautiful granite topped vanity unit with oval sink.

Bedroom three and four features floor to ceiling windows and built-in wardrobes and bedroom four also has an en suite shower room.

A study completes the accommodation on this level.

Stairs lead to a lower floor where a magnificent master suite is located. Another large picture window looks out over the back garden and Belfast Lough beyond. This comes with both an en suite dress area with a vanity unit and a second dressing room with built in robes.

There is also an en suite shower room with fully tiled shower cubicle.

This lower level also houses a large utility room with an extensive range of white cupboards with polished granite worktops and access to the outside.

The large double garage has twin electric doors and has been fitted with power and heat as well as plumbed for a sink.

Outside is delightful with mature gardens to the front and back featuring lawns, flowerbeds, shrubs, lots of mature trees and hedges. There is a sweeping driveway with turning circle and parking.

A brick sun terrace is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy the superb views.

For further information contact Rodgers and Browne on 90421414