Luxury refurbished terrace home in hot Belfast location

77 Holywood Road has charm, design and location going for it

The kitchen comes with a range of modern appliances

77 Holywood Road is a stone's throw from the heart of Ballyhackamore

Sitting in one of the hottest locations in Belfast right now this luxury refurbished terrace is not expected to stay on the market for long.

The three-storey property at 77 Holywood Road is just a stone’s throw from the heart of the vibrant Ballyhackamore and Belmont villages.

As well as having a host of trendy shops and eateries on the doorstep, the area is renowned for its excellent schools.

The house has been beautifully updated throughout and offers plenty of family space with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large open living/dining room and a modern kitchen.

Outside there is a driveway with parking for two cars and an enclosed back courtyard.

Enter via a smart hardwood front door into a small hallway which is finished with an oak engineered wooden floor and modern grey stair carpet.

The hall leads into a bright and spacious living/dining room.

This large modern room features dual aspect windows, with a bay at the front. It is finished with warm oak engineered wooden floor and the high ceilings and all-white walls add to the sense of space and brightness.

A door at the back of the room leads directly into the kitchen.

Here a good range of modern shaker style units are laid out in a U shape, offering the perfect cooking space. The kitchen comes with a built-in stainless-steel oven and a four-ring ceramic hob.

A modern white vertical radiator is a nice finishing touch as are the bright tiles on the floor.

A glazed door leads to the back courtyard for easy summer living. Upstairs on the first floor is a beautifully finished modern family bathroom and two bedrooms.

The bathroom is finished with a panelled bath with glass shower screen and trendy feature tiling.

There is a built-in chrome overhead shower unit which matches a chrome heated towel rail and a pedestal sink.

Feature patterned ceramic floor tiles add a sense of style.

Both bedrooms on this floor are spacious with high corniced ceilings and plenty of room for double beds.

On the next landing there are two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Bedroom three has dual aspect windows plus more natural light flooding in from a Velux roof window.

Bedroom four also has a Velux window and a lovely cast iron period style fireplace.

The bathroom is fitted with a walk-in tiled shower cubicle, pedestal wash hand basin and chrome heated towel rail.

This modern home is on the market for offers around £249,950. Contact John Minnis Estate Agency on 028 9065 3333