Luxury south Belfast property on sale for £2.9m offers peaceful living on an unparalleled scale

59 Newforge Lane is home to a six-bed residence on an eight-acre parkland overlooking beautiful grounds

An impressive kitchen will be appreciated by home cooks

A quarter of a century old, the Newforge Lane property not only looks great, but is situated in a space that overlooks mature grounds and an eight-acre parkland setting.

Coming in at over £2m, it’s luxury living on an unparalleled scale.

While peaceful living is at a premium, the location is within easy access of the city centre, main arterial routes and the best that south Belfast has to offer.

All that’s needed for modern day living is on offer in the property including drawing room, dining room (with full length windows overlooking gardens), living room, study, kitchen and breakfast room.

The Rhatigan & Hick hand painted kitchen houses a full range of high- and low-level units plus big named appliances including: Neff ceramic hob with ornate floral splashback, Fisher & Paykel under bench oven, Siemens oven and combi, and plate warmer drawer and integrated Miele dishwasher.

A 66-foot pool and sauna await the owner

With a principal bedroom suite on the ground floor level — with dressing area and en suite — there are a further five bedrooms, most of which with wardrobe, shelving or hanging space, four with en suite, on the lower level, plus a family bathroom.

Each en suite has partially tiled walls, contemporary suites and recess lighting throughout.

The downstairs utility room comes with a range of built-in cupboards and glazed cupboards and is plumbed for a washing machine, with easy access to a walk-in shelved linen cupboard.

Those who love to entertain at home will appreciate the games/cinema room, plus — yes, this is correct — the swimming pool wing housing a 66-foot pool, seating area and sauna.

A kitchenette completes the location, with granite worktops and fitted units. Sliding doors lead to a large patio area and gardens.

The three-bedroom adjoining annex is ideal as a standalone house with its own access plus access from the main house.

Its open plan kitchen comes with a range of low and high level units, a Belling electric oven, Hotpoint four ring gas job and an integrated full length fridge.

One bedroom opens to a balcony, while one contains a built-in wardrobe.

Externally, the property is surrounded by mature grounds and bordered by mature woodland.

Asking price is £2,950,000. For more information, contact Simon Brien on 028 9068 5306