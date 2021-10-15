Magnificent Mourne home is massive, but the heating bills might not be as big as you’d expect

A luxury Co Down property comes with its own eco-friendly heating system

The kitchen is well fitted with a large range of rich walnut wood-style units

A spacious patio and decking come as standard

There are plenty of luxury touches in 21a Aughnaloopy Road

Extra space and lower fuel bills are currently top of the wish list of most house movers and this magnificent Co Down home ticks both boxes and quite a few more.

A massive 3,000 sq ft, this spacious modern family home won’t cost a fortune to heat as it comes with its own eco-friendly ground source heating system.

The striking property at 21a Aughnaloopy Road sits in expansive grounds of 1.3 acres, in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains, close to Kilkeel.

Built in 2011, it has been finished to a high specification both inside and out.

Powered by 80% energy extracted from the air, the house features a Daikin zoned air source underfloor heating system, upstairs and down.

There are plenty of luxury touches including a Beam central vacuum system as well as beautiful handcrafted plaster mouldings, nine inch skirting boards and six inch architraves.

The main bathroom boasts an exquisite one tonne travertine stone bath cut especially for the property from a full stone.

There is loads of space for all the family with three reception rooms, four bedrooms, two with en suite, a kitchen, utility room, sunroom, ground floor WC and family bathroom.

Outside you get an immediate sense of the attention to detail with the extensive use of granite in the paths and driveway edges as well as at the front door porch.

A smart timber Georgian-style front door with fan light and glazed panel set in a granite frame opens to a spacious hallway with porcelain tiled floor and decorative cornicing.

There is more handcrafted cornicing in the living room.

This welcoming space features an open fireplace housing a substantial Broseley Biomass Eco 24 stove and is finished with a polished anti-scratch floor.

The sitting room also has decorative plastering and features another open fireplace suitable for a multi fuel stove. This room is also finished with polished anti-scratch wooden flooring.

21a Aughnaloopy Road is a massive 3,000 sq ft family home

The kitchen is well fitted with a large range of rich walnut wood-style units and features a large Aga range cooker. There is also an integrated electric hob and a built in oven and dishwasher.

This family space opens into a large sun room with vaulted ceiling which opens via double doors onto a patio and decking.

Upstairs, a bright landing is framed by a large picture window offering stunning views of the Mourne Mountains.

The master bedroom has the luxury of a walk-in wardrobe and a decadent en suite with a double sized vanity sink and a double shower enclosure.

Bedroom two also has an en suite shower room and there is a luxurious family bathroom where pride of place goes to the beautiful handmade bath.

Outside the property keeps on impressing with double wrought iron gates opening onto a tarmac driveway edged with granite cobbles and trees. A turning space wraps around the side of the property and leads to a double garage which has stairs leading to an upper floor, ideal for use as a home office or games room.

The gardens which are mostly in lawn offer loads of space for kids to play while adults can relax on a south easterly facing patio or raised deck. A storage container for garden equipment also houses the air source heat exchange system.

This amazing home is on the market for offers around £475,000. Contact TL Graham & Son, tel: 028 4372 2407.