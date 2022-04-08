Making waves: £1.5m coastal property in Portstewart is one in a million

Coolmara, 40 Strand Road, is a coastal property that’s one in a million

Coolmara is a one in a million property located in Portstewart

40 Strand Road is one of the original houses on this stretch of the coastline

Looking out over the Atlantic Ocean, this charming bungalow enjoys a prime location on one of Northern Ireland’s most spectacular stretches of coastline.

Rarely does one of the sought-after properties on Portstewart’s famous Strand come onto the open market.

Coastal views are all around via the living room

With breath-taking, uninterrupted sea views “Coolmara” is expected to be snapped up despite its price tag of close to £1.5 million!

Dating from around 1930, it is one of the original houses on this stretch of the coastline and enjoys a front-line position literally right on the on shoreline with direct access to the coastal path.

The house has had the same owners since 1964 and has been enjoyed as a family home and in recent years as a holiday retreat.

Inside there is an entrance hall, cloakroom, three reception rooms, five bedrooms, master with en suite shower room, a family bathroom, kitchen, and conservatory.

An entrance porch opens into a hallway which has been finished with a practical tiled floor.

Coolmara, 40 Strand Road, Portstewart

Off the hallway is a cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin.

The kitchen is small but more than adequate and well finished with white Shaker style units and space for a fridge/freezer, cooker and dishwasher.

There are two dining rooms, one with a picture window capturing the beautiful sea vistas and a second breakfast room at the front of the house with sliding doors opening onto a patio to enjoy the morning sunshine.

The living room also captures the sea view in all its glory through a large bay window and there is a fireplace for snuggling up on cold winter nights.

This is also a room where you can unwind and watch the sun set across the water while taking in views of Portstewart Strand, Castlerock, Magillan and Donegal.

A conservatory allows you to make the most of the location and is also the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the evening sun set over the Atlantic and Donegal Hills.

Catch the best of sunlight in this sitting area

The house also has a utility room, perfect for storing all your sandy beach wear after a day on the coast.

The master bedroom is positioned as you would expect looking out to sea and it comes with a walk-in wet room shower with low flush WC and pedestal wash hand basin. There are also attractive fitted wardrobes.

Three of the remaining four bedrooms also have the benefit of built-in wardrobes. The bathroom features a large double fully panelled shower enclosure and two vanity units with basins.

An added bonus is the attic which has been floored and fitted with a WC and wash hand basin.

The house sits in sizeable grounds with entrance pillars from Strand Road leading to a sloping driveway with generous parking to the side.

There are neat gardens to the front and back of the property with multiple patio areas to enjoy the beautiful views.

The house also comes with an integral garage with remote control roller door.

The property is on the market for £1,450,000. Contact Mark Leinster of Simon Brien Residential on 028 9068 5301