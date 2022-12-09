Millionaires’ Row: Northern Ireland’s most expensive properties currently up for sale

Giverny at Loughshore Road in Enniskillen is on sale at £800,000 through McGovern Estate Agents

Giverny at Loughshore Road in Enniskillen is on sale at £800,000 through McGovern Estate Agents

The inside of Bridge House, 38 Bann Road in Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on sale at £1,300,000 through Burns & Co Maghera

Bridge House, 38 Bann Road in Kilrea, Co Londonderry is on sale at £1,300,000 through Burns & Co, Maghera

59 Newforge Lane is on sale at £2.95m through Simon Brien Residential

59 Newforge Lane in Malone, Belfast is for sale at £2,950,000 through Simon Brien Residential

Drumraw House in Tullyhogue is listed at £795,000 through Simon Brien Residential

Drumraw House in Tullyhogue is listed at £795,000 through Simon Brien Residential

Seapoint in Rostrevor is on the market for £2,000,000 through Best Property Services

Umgola House in Armagh is for sale at £1,600,000 through CPS Armagh

Umgola House in Armagh is for sale at £1,600,000 through CPS Armagh

Seapoint in Rostrevor is on the market for £2,000,000 through Best Property Services

While the mini housing boom in Northern Ireland could be coming to an close, an economist has said that the upper end of the market could continue to move thanks to an influx in buyers coming home from England to avail of cheaper prices, enabled by new work-from-home policies.

We’ve been having a look at the highest priced properties currently on the market across NI…

Co Antrim: 59 Newforge Lane, Malone, Belfast — £2,950,000 (Simon Brien Residential)

59 Newforge Lane in Malone, Belfast is for sale at £2,950,000 through Simon Brien Residential

A contemporary six-bedroom home sitting in eight acres of mature parkland tops out the most expensive properties currently listed on propertynews.com in Belfast, in Co Antrim and across Northern Ireland.

The 7,300-square-foot property features a drawing room, dining room, living room, study, kitchen and breakfast room, games/cinema room, six bedrooms (five ensuite) and a family bathroom.

59 Newforge Lane is on sale at £2.95m through Simon Brien Residential

Housed in its own wing of the property are a 66-foot swimming pool, raised sitting area, kitchenette, changing facilities, shower and sauna with full-length windows and sliding doors opening onto a private patio and the grounds. An adjoining guest annex offers a further three bedrooms.

Co Down: Seapoint, 58 Warrenpoint Road, Rostrevor — £2,000,000 (Best Property Services)

Seapoint in Rostrevor is on the market for £2,000,000 through Best Property Services

With 180-degree views across Carlingford Lough, the Mountains of Mourne and the Cooley Mountains, Seapoint is a 6,000-square-foot property sitting in 1.4 acres of gardens.

Featuring 120 meters of shore frontage to Carlingford Lough including private beach access, the house offers five double bedrooms, four reception rooms including a ballroom, drawing room, dining room and bar room, four bathrooms and a kitchen.

Seapoint in Rostrevor is on the market for £2,000,000 through Best Property Services

The property boasts pedigree, constructed by the Ross Estate in the late 18th century. Manicured gardens include mature trees offering privacy, a patio area and a large outdoor heated swimming pool, with the property accessed via a circular driveway.

Co Armagh: Umgola House, Armagh — £1,600,000 (CPS Armagh)

Umgola House in Armagh is for sale at £1,600,000 through CPS Armagh

A Grade B listed Victorian property described by its property agent as a ‘spectacular character residence’, Umgola House features five bedrooms and four reception rooms and is set in seven acres on the boundary of Armagh.

Built in 1891, a sympathetic extension in 1905 added a conservatory and large glasshouse to the property, while its manicured gardens are laid in lawns, herbaceous borders and ponds and a lawn tennis court. Additional leisure facilities include a 17.5m indoor swimming pool with steam room and changing facilities.

Umgola House in Armagh is for sale at £1,600,000 through CPS Armagh

Special features include a spacious entrance featuring stained glass windows, parquet flooring, panelling, high coved ceilings and sash windows.

Co Tyrone: Drumraw House, 71 Lindesayville Road, Tullyhogue — £795,000 (Simon Brien Residential)

Drumraw House in Tullyhogue is listed at £795,000 through Simon Brien Residential

A Grade B listed 19th century Georgian detached family home set in eight acres, Drumraw House has been extensively renovated and features four bedrooms and three reception rooms.

Offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, it is a short commuting distance from Cookstown and Dungannon with excellent schools.

Drumraw House in Tullyhogue is listed at £795,000 through Simon Brien Residential

The property is surrounded by formal gardens, and approximately five acres of forest running alongside the Killymoon River with meandering paths and sheltered sitting areas, and includes a yard area with well-maintained outbuildings and sheds and a field of around two acres.

Additional features include cornice ceilings, cast iron radiators, sash windows and period fireplaces.

Co Fermanagh: Giverny, Loughshore Road, Enniskillen — £800,000 (McGovern Estate Agents)

Giverny at Loughshore Road in Enniskillen is on sale at £800,000 through McGovern Estate Agents

Boasting five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three reception rooms, Giverny offers a private, well-finished family residence with an indoor heated swimming pool set on a beautiful lake within walking distance to Enniskillen town centre.

Giverny at Loughshore Road in Enniskillen is on sale at £800,000 through McGovern Estate Agents

Offering lakeside views, the property is situated amid manicured greenery, and is only a three-minute walk to the nearest jetty on Lough Erne, a 10-minute drive from the five-star Lough Erne Resort and its two exceptional golf courses, and 30 minutes from beaches along the North West coast of Ireland.

Accessed by electric front entrance gates with an intercom system, the property also features a double garage with two electric garage doors.

Co Derry: Bridge House, 38 Bann Road, Kilrea — £1,300,000 (Burns & Co Maghera)

Bridge House, 38 Bann Road in Kilrea, Co Londonderry is on sale at £1,300,000 through Burns & Co, Maghera

Bridge House is an Edwardian residence set on around 10.5 acres of established gardens and woodlands, on the banks of the River Bann.

The 4,300-square-foot property, which features eight bedrooms and four reception rooms, was built in 1906 and has been sympathetically restored and modernised with original features retained.

The inside of Bridge House, 38 Bann Road in Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on sale at £1,300,000 through Burns & Co Maghera

Original features include servants' bells and call box, stain glass windows, brass carpet rods to staircases, brass window fittings and an original Aga.

Full planning permission is in situ for a barn conversion at the rear into a two-bedroom cottage, while PV solar panels on rear lands provide 12KW of electric supply back to the dwelling.