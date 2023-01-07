Modern living awaits a modern family in lovingly upgraded Victorian home in Belfast

Victorian Belfast home has been lovingly upgraded, writes Aine Toner.

Each of the five bedrooms have UPVC double glazing

This is one of three reception rooms in the property

Each room is well proportioned and generously sized

Perched on an elevated site, 12 Rosetta Road East is a striking home guaranteed to whet prospective homeowners’ appetites.

Upgraded and lovingly maintained by its current owners, who purchased it in 2005, the detached Victorian residence offers five bedrooms, an open plan kitchen, family sitting room with separate utility room, two further reception rooms and ground floor cloakroom located off the grand entrance hall filled with stunning period features.

Expect to see the original entrance door with stained and leaded glazing and a new staircase with period style newel posts.

Improvements include rewiring, replumbing with a zoned heating system, plus a new roof and rebuilt chimney stacks.

An extension has been added to the rear, an en suite created in the master bedroom, introduction of double glazing, and the creation of the cloakroom with a contemporary white suite.

The sitting room is home to a granite fireplace with working wood burning stove and raised hearth, while the living room also has a feature fireplace, this time with gas fire inset.

The property’s owners have retained many of the location’s original features, creating a modern home for today’s family life while honouring the home’s history.

The kitchen and dining space was extended approximately 15 years ago and offers a comfortable seating area. The fitted kitchen has an impressive range of wall and base units. Integrated appliances include a four-ring electric hob, fridge, freezer, dishwasher and double oven.

The utility room, while offering plenty of space, is plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer.

Externally, the gated driveway leads to a large double garage, front garden to lawn, further lawn to the rear and a raised deck area.

On the first floor landing you’ll spot an attractive stained glass window, and there’s also access to the roof space.

The family bathroom contains a modern white suite with tiled flooring and walls.

The principal bedroom comes with an en suite while the four additional bedrooms each have radiators and UPVC double glazing.

Offers around £595,000. For more information or to arrange a booking, contact Gerard McClinton Estate Agent on 028 9099 2884