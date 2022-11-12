Modern living in this stylish £1.6m south Belfast home on the hill

No expense has been spared inside or out in the design and finish of 17 Purdysburn Hill. By Stephanie Bell

The kitchen is truly state of the art

The detached property has five bedrooms, all en suite

Jaw-dropping style and architectural beauty have come together to create this exceptional bespoke home in south Belfast, which is on the market for a cool £1,650,000.

It sits on an elevated, private two-acre site accessed via electric gates which open onto a driveway leading through immaculately laid out gardens.

The house was built around 2008 and offers a massive 9,200 sq ft of accommodation with an array of luxury features including underfloor heating.

There are four reception rooms and five bedrooms, all with en suites.

The eco-conscious buyer will be delighted with the addition of solar panels and a rain harvesting system.

Driving into the grounds, you get an immediate sense of just how special this home is.

The front of the house impresses with its portico, columned entrance which is flagged by neat flower borders.

Stepping inside there is an immediate wow factor in the spectacular double height reception hall.

More of a room than a hallway, it features a walnut floating “bridge” , full height windows looking out over the gardens, a fireplace with wood burning stove and high gloss terrazzo flooring.

Centre stage however is a magnificent curved staircase.

Double glass doors open from the hallway into a spacious open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

A kitchen that would delight any cook, it offers a large range of sleek white units topped with quartz, a super sized island unit and all the appliances you could need.

There is a Siemens coffee machine, steam and conventional ovens, two warming drawers, a fridge/freezer and an induction hob.

A curved feature wall takes you to a “his and hers” study and steps lead down to a spacious living area with vaulted ceiling, surrounded by a series of feature arch windows.

There is also a large dining room with vaulted ceiling and a TV room with double French doors opening to the garden.

A massive utility room, a boot room with WC, a separate cloakroom and a bedroom with en suite are also located on the ground floor.

Winding your way up the spiral staircase you arrive at a curved landing with feature curved ceiling and that floating bridge which leads to one of four bedrooms.

There is no shortage of luxury lavished on the sleeping quarters.

The master comes with not one, but two dressing rooms and a decadent en suite with a modern bath set in the centre of the room, a walk in shower and feature vanity unit with sink.

The remaining three bedrooms on this floor all have a boutique hotel feel and come with modern, luxury en suites.

Outside continues to delight with the extensive gardens, all landscaped and planned for easy outdoor living.

The gardens are laden with mature plants and feature meandering pathways which cut through the flower gardens and neat lawns. There is also a greenhouse and numerous sandstone patios with outdoor power supply for summer dining.

A double garage with electric doors features a first floor office space and there is the option to purchase an additional two acres of land.

For more information contact GOC Estate Agents on 028 9066 2366