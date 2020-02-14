Modernised Edwardian home in Belfast could be yours for £620k

An Edwardian residence in Belfast is on the market for over £600,000.

Lisvarna on Hawthornden Road in the east of the city is described as a mix of old and new.

It has retained many of the original features from its initial construction while providing all the modern home essentials.

Behind the double-fronted exterior lie three reception rooms including a magnificent drawing room with feature fireplace, a spacious living room and a separate family room.

A bedroom

The family room opens up into a large kitchen, which is a recent addition to the property.

The mix of original and modern continues upstairs in this huge property, which now boasts a large family-sized bathroom.

Four double bedrooms complete the first floor, but the addition of two annex rooms separated from the main house offers added space to create additional living space.

The meticulously maintained gardens of Lisvarna perfectly complement what is described as a unique semi-detached property, which is on offer for £620,000.

Selling agent Chris Kirk from John Minnis Estate Agents on the Newtownards Road said the opportunity to buy in this area is unusual.

"This really is an impressive property which has a sweeping driveway leading to the front door," he explained.

"The house was constructed in 1902 so it is Edwardian and, while there are many original features, additions have been made that have been finished to a very high standard throughout.

The garden

"The house is set in a huge garden that has two distinct setting areas that make the most of the lawns, shrubs and mature trees - all of which have been maintained to a very high standard.

"The property sits in a part of east Belfast that is extremely popular and is in an area of growing demand."

Mr Kirk added: "The house itself is unique and it is rare such an impressive property comes onto the property market on this site."

For the full listing visit propertynews.com