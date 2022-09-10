My five favourite garden bulbs for a burst of spring colour

Vibrant varieties, for the garden or window boxes, to herald the arrival of a new season

It’s time to get planting bulbs for your spring show. They are on display now in garden centres and supermarkets and it’s best to get them sooner rather than later to get the pick of the bunch. If you are buying them loose, choose the biggest and plumpest ones you can see as they will produce the most flowers. Discard any with obvious signs of damage or disease. You’re best off leaving snowdrops, winter aconites and bluebells until spring — buy and plant them when they are in leaf and flower — this is what the expression planting them “in the green” means.