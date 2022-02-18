New £675k homes in Co Down to be epitome of luxury living

Work has just started on a development in one of NI’s most sought after areas, writes Stephanie Bell

The gate lodge will be located at the entrance of Ardavon Park

There will four three-bedroom apartments and a penthouse on the site of the former Ardavon House

Valor Homes has revealed it is building five new luxury apartments, a gate lodge and seven coach houses in the stunning Ardavon Estate in Cultra.

Ardavon Park, designed by Warwick Architects of Templepatrick, will be a mix of attractive apartments and houses.

There will be four three-bedroom apartments and a penthouse in a new building on the site of the former Ardavon House.

Measuring between 2,055 sq ft and 2,235 sq ft, each apartment has been designed to take full advantage of the sunlight and in a style sympathetic to the heritage of the original Victorian house that once stood on the site.

The gate lodge will be located at the entrance to the site and the seven townhouses will be grouped around a shared courtyard.

Ranging from 1,690 sq ft to 1,830 sq ft, the three and four-bedroom homes will be built in brick and natural stone giving the development a distinct identity.

High quality materials, landscaping and lighting will also be used to create a community space for residents to enjoy.

Valor Homes began work on the project at the start of the year, with the first completions expected in summer 2022 and development likely to be ongoing until early 2023. The new properties are being marketed by Simon Brien Residential and Colliers New Homes with prices starting from £675,000.

Darren Donnelly, managing director of Valor Homes, said: “We are really excited to have started work on bringing these fantastic homes in Ardavon Estate to life.

“We believe this development is the very definition of stylish and elegant living in a stunning location and by adding these luxurious apartments and coach houses we are offering people the chance to buy into a very exclusive area at a more affordable level.

“Set in a stunning landscape, Ardavon is just a short distance from Holywood and a wide range of activities and amenities, which will appeal both to those already living in the area and buyers who are new to Co Down or looking to move to Northern Ireland.”

Tiffany Brien from Simon Brien Residential said: “We are delighted to be marketing these exceptional new homes at Ardavon Estate which comprise luxury high end apartments and townhouses.

“The specification and detail that Valor Homes have put into these properties lead them to be some of the finest available on the market. Situated in the heart of Cultra, a stone’s throw from the North Down coastline, a stroll into Holywood town and only 10 minutes from Belfast city centre, the location could not be better.

“We have received a huge amount of interest from our initial marketing and advise anyone who is keen to get in touch to find out more information.”

David Menary from Colliers added: “These homes are tailor made for those interested in aspirational and unique living in Cultra, the coastal area of Holywood — which was voted as the best place in Northern Ireland to live by the Sunday Times.

“The detail, design and style of these houses and apartments are all of an exceptional quality and ideal for all purchaser requirements. Location, convenience and quality are part of what all uncompromising buyers can expect in Ardavon Park.”

For more information go to www.valorhomes.co.uk