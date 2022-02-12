Newcastle penthouse on the market for £995k takes luxury living to a new level

Every room has a real designer feel to it

The second reception room has space for a bar

Downs Road is located in a much sought-after beauty spot

The location in the seaside town of Newcastle is simply unrivalled. Nestled at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, 13C Downs Road enjoys breath-taking views over the sea, across the town and out to Dundrum.

Inside every exquisitely designed room has a jaw-dropping high-end finish that will wow any buyer.

The accommodation is laid out over two levels and includes a reception hall, open plan kitchen/living/dining room with a vaulted ceiling and mezzanine level devoted to the master bedroom.

There is also a second reception room, complete with its own fitted bar which opens onto a balcony looking out to sea.

There are four bedrooms in total, two with en suites, a family bathroom and an office.

Two staircases take you to the bedrooms, one of which leads to the magnificent master suite with dressing room and en suite shower room.

This impressive space has a mezzanine balcony over the main living room and a Bang & Olufsen fitting which allows your TV to drop drown from the ceiling.

High-end finish: the living room offers great views

The second staircase leads to a bedroom with en suite shower room which also has a mezzanine looking out over the second reception area.

The house is air conditioned for comfort in the summer and has oil fired heating, plus electric underfloor heating in the entrance hall, bathrooms and kitchen.

As soon as you step inside you get an immediate sense of the luxury feel of this beautiful home. There is a distinct designer feel with high end wall and floor coverings and tasteful bespoke joinery is a feature of almost every room. Luxury touches are everywhere, from the comfort of the underfloor heating to the remote control Lutron blind system in the main reception rooms.

The kitchen from Robinsons Interiors creates a bit of a wow factor with its Dekton worktops, antique mirrored splashbacks all enclosed in a stunning wooden feature frame.

There is a sleek island and appliances include a Siemens induction hob, oven, a Quooker tap and integrated fridge freezer.

A superb built-in seat is another nice touch here and allows you to snuggle up in a picture window and look out to sea.

More bespoke shelving and units frame the chimney breast in the elegant and contemporary living area which opens into a large bay window offering a 180-degree sea and mountain view. Currently housing a large circular table, it is the perfect place to enjoy a meal while drinking in the beautiful vistas.

The home office has been beautifully fitted with natural wood bespoke cupboards, again with antique mirror details.

There is also a rear hallway which with its bold pattered designer wallpaper and seating area feels more like a calming retreat.

It leads to a high end fully tiled bathroom with contemporary egg-shaped freestanding bath, sink with vanity unit, an illuminated mirror and corner shower unit.

The second living area is the perfect party room or family chill out space with a beautiful bespoke bar creating a fabulous focal point.

Designed by Robinsons Interiors, a large glass fronted wall unit offers plenty of bottle and glass storage and the bar itself is topped with marble.

There is an ice machine as well as a built-in space for an ice bucket.

Two wine fridges and a dishwasher are built in, and the bar sits beside a glass door opening onto a large balcony.

The bar sits at one end of a bright and spacious living room with a feature stone wall and vaulted ceiling.

Each of the bedrooms in the property also has a calming designer feel and the en suites are all ultra contemporary in styling.

As well as two balconies, the property has two car parking spaces accessed by remote electric gates.

The penthouse is priced at £995,000. Contact Simon Brien Residential tel 028 9044 0208.