Newtownabbey home offers coastal view near shores of Belfast Lough for £695k

Newtownabbey property offers great starting point for homeowners

There are gardens to the front and rear

Number 690 Shore Road is a detached, double bay fronted family home located on the shores of Belfast Lough, which offering views across the Co Down coastline.

Though requiring modernisation, the deceptively spacious property comprises four bedrooms, four reception rooms, a casual dining space and kitchen, utility room and two shower rooms. There is PVC double glazing and gas fired central heating.

The drawing room at number 690 is home to an attractive feature fireplace and views over the lough, a sight also to be spotted in the living room.

The kitchen comes with a range of high and low level units, double sink, four ring hob, oven and microwave, as well as an integrated dishwasher.

The nearby utility room is plumbed for a washing machine and houses the gas boiler.

Also on the ground floor are two bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes and one with a wash hand basin and vanity unit. A downstairs shower room has a four-piece suite, including a bidet.

Upstairs, there are an additional two bedrooms and a further shower room. A large storage cupboard ensures plenty of space for all those must-haves.

Outside, the location is positioned on an elevated site with gardens to the front and rear. There is also a detached garage and variety of outbuildings.

It’s a mere 15-minute drive to Belfast city centre, and the location is based within a range of recreational amenities.

Priced at £695,000. For more information contact Simon Brien (Lisburn Road) on 028 9066 8888.