NI farmhouse with 82 acres and a Belfast apartment among the lots at upcoming property auction

The iamsold group sells properties all over Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and mainland UK via their online auction platform in conjunction with local estate agents.

The company are the largest property auction provider across both regions over the past number of years selling over 7,000 properties last year via their online auction platform and aiming for 10,000 sales this year.

“We are continuing to experience steady enquiry and transaction levels across our auction regions which is fantastic,” says company director Patrick Convey.

“We are now inviting entries for our upcoming auction date on October 12 for all property types across Northern Ireland. We continue to deliver impressive results for our clients and remain confident that our binding bids and online auction service will continue to be a popular option with sellers and buyers seeking a faster and more secure sales process.

“With no upfront costs and a pre agreed minimum reserve price agreed with sellers ahead of listing with us, this gives our clients peace of mind in using our service.”

The company also recently announced promotion of Carrickfergus woman Debbie McNaught from Senior Property Consultant to their Regional Manager position for Northern Ireland. Pictured are Debbie McNaught and iamsold director Patrick Convey outside their Northern Irish base at the Scottish Provident Building located on Donegall Square, Belfast.

Some lots of note are:

Lisdead Rd, Derrygonnelly

• 82 acres and farmhouse, Lisdead Rd, Derrygonnelly, BT93

Offered at bids over £350,000 in partnership with Eadie, McFarland & Co, Enniskillen.

New Harbour Road, Portavogie, BT22

• Eight acres seafront agri/dev potential lands, New Harbour Road, Portavogie, BT22

Offered at bids over £99,950 in partnership with Bailie Property, Donaghadee.

• Six bedroom investment property, 43 Main Street, Blackwatertown, BT71

Offered at bids over £149,000 in partnership with CPS Property, Armagh.

• Three bed townhouse, 32 Bridge Street, Rostrevor, BT34

Offered at bids over £155,000 in partnership with Best Property Services, Warrenpoint.

• Three bed end terrace, 57 Lake Street, Lurgan, BT67

Offered at bids over £70,000 in partnership with Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agent, Lurgan.

Apt 136 The Bakery, Ormeau Road, Belfast, BT7

• Two bed, first floor apartment, Apt 136 The Bakery, Ormeau Road, Belfast, BT7

Offered at bids over £209,950 in partnership with McMillanMcClure, Glengormely.

For more information on the iamsold Online Bidding platform or to discuss selling your property by auction, call the iamsold team on 028 9560 8380 or visit their website www.iamsoldni.com. Or alternatively contact your local estate agent to discuss selling via this route.