NI house price growth in 2022 less than half that of year before, index shows

NI estate agent says housing market activity at pre-pandemic levels and predicts a higher rate of growth for 2023

Art O'Hagan, owner of estate agency CPS Property, predicts growth of 6 to 8% in average house prices here during 2023

House price growth in Northern Ireland slowed to 5.5% during 2022, compared to a jump of 12.1% a year earlier

Average house price growth of 5.5% this year was less than half that in 2021, research has shown.

According to Nationwide Building Society’s house price index for December, the average house price here in the last few months was £176,637, compared to £167,479 a year earlier.

That compares to 12.1% growth during 2021, the strongest yearly jump in prices since the pre-crash period of 2007.

Out of 13 UK regions, four had a faster annual rate of house price growth than Northern Ireland.

Estate agent Art O’Hagan of CPS Property said market activity here had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The pandemic brought a period of heightened activity in the market as people rushed to buy bigger properties in lockdown.

Mr O’Hagan said he expected the first quarter of 2023 to be “slow and turbulent” for sales before a pick-up in the second quarter.

He said the housing market here had been destabilised by factors beyond its control during 2022, including energy price increase resulting from the war in Ukraine, the lack of an Executive and turbulence following the mini-budget in September.

Mr O’Hagan added that many house builders were also pausing further phases in developments because a 30% jump in the cost of building was lagging behind the rate of house price increase.

“We are now way behind the curve to our neighbours across the sea and across the border,” he explained.

He said a lack of supply had kept prices up but that a rise in mortgage rates meant people were reassessing what they could afford. This saw some sales collapse, while other buyers plumped for cheaper homes.

“The £250,000 buyer in August is now the £220,000 buyer in December, settling for a lesser product in order to get onto the property ladder. The market has returned to transaction levels and behaviours seen pre-pandemic.”

Mr O’Hagan pointed out that expected a turbulent start to the year for the housing market but with activity returning in the second quarter when inflation may come under control.

“I can see a 6 to 8% increase in average house prices in Northern Ireland in 2023 with build costs reducing by 5 to 7% as the year progresses.

"There were many who spoke only of doom and gloom in the property market in early 2022, and were proved wrong come summer 2022. I wouldn't be surprised to see a similar trend this year.

"With hopefully a return to local government, I believe Northern Ireland is on a good footing for 2023.”

UK-wide, prices have been in the longest downward trajectory since the 2008 financial crisis.

The average price of the houses that were sold during December dropped by 0.1%. The average home in the UK sold for £262,068, down by a little over £1,700 compared to November.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: "December saw a further sharp slowdown in annual house price growth to 2.8%, from 4.4% in November.”

He added that there was some reason for potential sellers to be optimistic looking into the new year, with mortgage rates now easing compared to the highs they hit following the mini-budget.