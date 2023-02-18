NI moves one step closer to having its first co-housing community

A computerised image of what it will look like

Plans are in motion for Northern Ireland’s first co-housing community in Portaferry.

The small group of members steering the project have reached an important milestone by submitting their planning application to Ards and North Down Council for building the development on their 10-acre plot of land located on the edge of Portaferry.

Co-housing projects are intentional communities where anywhere between 10 to 40 households live in their own private homes, but share communal spaces such as a common house, play areas and green space.

The housing development is usually pedestrianised and the residents regularly spend time together; cooking and sharing meals in the common house, car pooling and looking after younger or older neighbours.

Around 20 of these type of communities have been set up across the UK, but none in Ireland. This idea for living in closer communities came from Denmark in the 1960s and has been gradually gaining momentum across the world ever since.

Portaferry Cohousing has applied for planning permission for 32 detached and semi-detached houses, all with private gardens, as well as a large common house and five garages. They have planted 1,500 trees on the site, and have communal areas and space for growing food.

The site from midway along Cloughey Road

One of the founding members of the project, Andrew McMurray (41), says: “I suppose you could describe co-housing as perhaps what our grandparents would have experienced, in terms of, they knew the neighbours, and they didn’t lock their doors. A type of sharing community that society is slowly losing.

“My inspiration was because I have two young children, both under three. There’s an old saying: ‘the best way to bring up children is the village bringing up the children’.

“So that was really the vision, to have a safe place, car-free, with lots of green space and a trusting environment where you come together and share meals once a week with everyone in the co-housing project.

“That is, for the children, an absolute best place to get a start in the world.”

They are aiming to have a mixed group of residents, incorporating all ages and backgrounds, from young couples to families and retirees.

The group is currently made up of members from eight households — including families, couples and single people. They meet regularly to discuss ideas and implement plans together on a consensus basis. Everybody must agree on an idea or a plan before putting it into action.

The seed was planted for the project around 10 years ago when Lurgan man Andrew met another co-housing enthusiast, Tyrone Currie (65). They connected with a shared idea to set up a co-housing community in Northern Ireland.

Tyrone had just returned from a three-year trip sailing around the world, and was inspired by seeing how other cultures were living more communally.

“My initial inspiration came from travelling abroad. I spent a bit of time on the Pacific, staying on some of the Pacific Islands.

“I’ve always been ecologically orientated but I think visiting some of those kind of village cultures, where there was a very strong sense of community, really had an impact on me,” he says.

“It was the inspiration of seeing how strongly those communities were functioning together. The community was like the most important thing rather than, in our western world, probably either family or people’s career comes first.”

Besides the social rewards from co-housing, it can be a more economical and sustainable lifestyle.

With residents sharing so much, they can lower living costs and contribute towards helping the environment.

While the group in Portaferry are eco-conscious and passionate about living off the land (they’ve already planted fruit trees on the site and allocated space for a shared allotment) Tyrone points out that the most important part of the project is the sense of community.

“I’d say our group is a fairly eco-orientated one, but I wouldn’t say that’s a condition for people to come and be members,” he says.

“It’s a more open kind of project, than say maybe an eco-village, where people would be expected to have those ecological values.

“I would like to see all sorts of people coming and living in the project.

“It’s not about the more extreme eco-warriors, it’s not something for that, it’s for the whole of society.”

“The community side is the necessary part of it, people have to be wanting to live in a way where they are going to be in community with their neighbours, that’s fundamental to it,” he adds.

The two main distinguishing features of a co-housing development are pedestrianisation, and a common house on site, and these two features help residents to become more sociable and get to know each other.

Andrew says that with residents having to park in the communal car park, neighbours will often walk to and from their homes together.

“Whenever you’re walking you meet your neighbour, so I’ll use the analogy, if you live in a semi-detached, how many times do you just drive up and jump into your house and you never even see your neighbour?

“One week could go past and you’ve not even seen them. But if you just walk that little lap into your house, you’ll often run into people along the way.”

Also the common house will undoubtedly bring the community together, with the large catering kitchen, dining room and extra rooms for working, exercising or playing.

Tyrone explains: “We have a large common house so we’ll be able to do lots of things around food, such as food preserving together. There’s a function room, kids’ room, a workspace room and we have the space if people want to run classes, yoga or keep fit, that sort of thing, we’ve got the space to do all of that.”

Heiko Vermeulen, who's a member of the group

Another member of the group, Heiko Vermeulen (60), who’s from the Netherlands but is now living a few miles outside Portaferry, loves the idea of community returning to what it used to be.

He says: “There is still a really nice community in Portaferry and people are friendly, but it’s everybody for themselves mostly these days, so it’s nice to bring back the old values.

“I mean it’s not that long ago, when I lived in Belfast and the front doors were open — literally open — so you just walked in and got together.

“It’s getting more and more lost this kind of living, and we’re just trying to recreate that.”

“In the old days you had the elders who were the wise ones, allegedly anyway, who had life experience, and you had the young ones who had the energy to make things happen.

“So for a dynamic community you need all the generations there.”

Heiko is a full-time carer for his wife, Susan, as she has been left with a brain injury following a car accident many years ago, and this can make social interactions difficult.

Combined with their rural location, the couple are quite isolated and are looking forward to the mutual support this type of living can offer.

Although co-housing might not appeal to everyone, the project does promise huge social, environmental and economic benefits for those involved.

Setting up a community that will thrive takes time and hard work, but the group hope that their efforts will act as a catalyst and inspiration for others, and that future generations will continue to reap the rewards for many years to come.

“A lot of work is involved,” says Heiko, “but it’s a system that in the long run basically looks after itself.”

Heiko has been involved with all different kinds of fulfilling work and environmental campaigning throughout his life, and he is pleased that the effort put into this particular project will go “just beyond my own little lifetime”.

There is an online information meeting on Thursday, February 23 at 6pm. Free tickets on website www.portaferrycohousing.org.uk