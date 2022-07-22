NI virologist shares shocking statistics about pillows

If you’ve had your pillow for more than two years, a virologist has warned you may be laying your head on more than just a soft place to sleep.

Dr Lindsay Broadbent revealed that the 10% of a pillows weight comprises of dust mites and their faeces after two years.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show Dr Broadbent, a lecturer in virology at the University of Surrey told the programme house dust mites are bedding down in our pillows – along with their poo.

If this wasn’t shocking enough, she also added there isn’t really much we can do to rid our beds from the bugs.

“They feed off dead skin, which is essentially what dust is and there is very little we can do to get rid of them,” she said.

“But the good news is for the majority of people they are harmless unless you have asthma. It’s a weird fact of life, but there are just some bugs we shared our bed with.”

Ohh. I love grossing people out telling them that if their pillow is >2 years old 10% of the weight is house dust mites and their poo! — Dr Lindsay Broadbent (@LindsayBbent) July 18, 2022

Dr Broadbent also added washing your pillowcase at a very high temperature can help, but stressed also washing the actual pillow as well.

“If you wash the whole pillow not just the case, at 60 degrees if your pillow can handle it and hang it outside to dry, this will go a long way to helping get rid of dust mites" she said.

Going into further detail, Dr Broadbent noted that dust mites are around the size of a pinhead, and “poo everywhere all the time” adding that it’s their excrement to which most people with allergies react.

She did however stress, both dust mites and their waste are almost invisible to the naked eye, which is why she stressed washing your pillows regularly or investing in a new one at least once a year.