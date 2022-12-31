NI’s property market experienced one of its best years yet in 2022 — and demand looks to remain strong

Low housing stock is now one of the biggest challenges for the industry

The huge demand post-pandemic which saw bidding wars pushing prices up to well above asking price continued well into this year.

And while the frenzied buying of the past two years has now abated, agents say prices are holding and demand is still strong.

Low housing stock is now one of the biggest challenges for the industry as the year draws to a close.

John McMinnis, one of the province’s leading estate agents, with five offices across Belfast and Co Down, is optimistic that property values will remain strong in 2023.

And while agents across the province report that activity has slowed in the last quarter of the year, Mr McMinnis insists it is because of a seasonal trend and not a reflection of reduced demand.

“Although listings are down, my five branches performed better this November than last. In fact, one branch had more sales and sales agreed than in the two previous Novembers put together,” he says.

“Things have dialled down a little bit and are not at the fever pitch they were at the start of the year, but the market is still performing really well and we are still getting offers in the first week of listing a property.

“I can’t see this changing any time soon and, after what is a natural lull at the beginning of every year, I believe the market will continue to perform well in 2023.”

The trend is one which concurs with the most recent survey from residential property body RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors).

It shows that the majority of members report rising property values in the last quarter of the year.

The average property price during the final quarter of 2022 in Northern Ireland is now £193,400 — a 7.2% annual increase and 2.9% increase over the last quarter.

A typical property now takes, on average, 43 days to reach sale agreed — one day more than the equivalent period last year.

Causeway Coast and Glens saw the largest annual price growth of 9.8%, with the average property price in this area now £201,500.

The North Coast has been a huge draw for people coming to Northern Ireland from England — one of the biggest drivers of the market in the past two years, according to Mr Minnis.

The boom has also been driven by local people wanting to upsize for more space; others cashing in on rising values by downsizing; and expats coming back to Northern Ireland.

But Mr Minnis believes that the influx of people from overseas is one of the most positive and sustainable new developments in the market.

He says: “There are two groups of people who have been driving sales: they are people coming back here from all over the world and English people coming to live in Northern Ireland. That is massive for our industry.

“The number of English families coming to live in Northern Ireland is unbelievable and it’s a real turn of the tables.

“The demand in the domestic market is much greater than it has ever been because of this, and it is still happening every day.

“These tend to be younger professionals with children who want to benefit from our education system and quality of life.

“It is not just the property market that is benefitting — this trend is a positive boost for the economy as a whole.”

While properties are no longer fetching well over the asking price, values remain strong.

The bidding wars which pushed prices up became so extreme at one point this year that Mr Minnis had to ask people to come out of retirement to help with demand for viewings.

He says: “This time last year we would have been showing a property to between 20 and 30 people a day.

“We could have had 300 to 400 people a week wanting to view properties and we had to ask people to come out of retirement to help.

“Last summer I was employing an extra 10 people just to do viewings.

“A single house typically had 20 viewers on the first day of being listed and now we maybe have six to eight in the first week.

“Six months ago, if I put a house on the market for £250,000, it would have probably sold for £275,000. Now, if I put it on at £250,000 it will get the asking price. The bidding might have gone but prices are still very good.

“Demand is still outstripping supply and that is now the biggest challenge for agents.”

The rental market is also buoyant, according to Mr Minnis, and it is also facing a supply issue.

This under-supply of rental accommodation has continued to push typical rent prices up.

The average rent in Northern Ireland is now £742 per month, a 7.8% annual increase and 2.5% increase from last quarter.

While the market ends the year on a quieter note than it started, the outlook for 2023 remains positive.

Samuel Dickey of RICS concludes: “Whilst the market is clearly in a different place than it was earlier in the year when demand was much higher, we would expect the lack of supply to continue to be a factor in the market for the foreseeable as we continue into the New Year.

“Although factors, including higher interest rates, are clearly weighing on surveyors’ outlook, we continue to see relative steady levels of activity in the market and I don’t expect that to change dramatically as we move into 2023.”