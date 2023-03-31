Norfolk House: Spacious guesthouse in Co Fermanagh on sale for £375,000

Brookeborough property offers privacy and proximity to host of tourist attractions

The property has been used as a B&B

Cosy and comfy is the order of the day

The kitchen has a range of amenities

Norfolk House, previously run as a B&B, offers six bedrooms and four bathrooms in an impressive traditional style.

It’s suitable for a large family and anyone wishing to run a guest house. Featuring mature, generous gardens with large open spaces, stone paths and planted rockery, it looks every bit as well designed outside as inside.

A double glazed entrance porch welcomes you to the property. Attractive design is noted through, from the beamed ceiling in the second reception room to wooden flooring in the dining room.

Double glazed entrance porch from Norfolk House

The modern open plan kitchen is home to a freestanding island and a host of in-built appliances.

Perfect for cosying up, the two spacious living rooms are welcoming, complete with feature fireplaces. There’s also a bright dining room made for entertaining.

The principal bedroom has a three-piece en suite bathroom while there are a further bedroom with en suite. An additional four bedrooms (one with a built-in wardrobe) and family bathroom complete the first floor.

A welcoming entrance hall greets visitors on arrival

Norfolk House is located just outside of Brookeborough town and is only one mile from Maguiresbridge. Enniskillen is less than ten miles away.

Additionally, Colebrook River is within walking distance and the property is conveniently located close to a number of tourist attractions and National Trust properties.

On the market for £375,000. For more information or to book an appointment contact McGovern Estate Agents on 028 6632 8282.