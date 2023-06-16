North Belfast property offers stunning views in an ideal location for under £400k

There's plenty of outdoor space to enjoy

Impressive views can be enjoyed in the family room

Number 39 offers uninterrupted elevated views towards Belfast Lough, Cave Hill and Belfast Harbour, as well as onwards to the Co Down coastline.

The four bedroom, three reception home offers landscaped gardens front and rear and occupies a prime site within the north Belfast development.

There is gas fired central heating and PVC double glazing, two attributes that only enhance the possibility of living here.

Note the original timber flooring in the entrance hall that also offers access to under stairs storage. A furnished cloakroom is also on the ground floor, with a handsome two-piece suite.

Onto the lounge and there’s a gas fire in tiled fireplace — dual aspect windows and a picture window to the rear will showcase those impressive views.

The family room has a further picture window, while glazed double doors lead into the dining room. While French doors will take homeowners to the rear garden, an open arch will bring you to an open plan kitchen and sitting room.

This modern fitted kitchen has a range of high and low level storage units with contrasting granite effect melamine work surface (and a matching breakfast bar return). Integrated appliances include a touch screen hob with extractor canopy and double oven.

There is space for a fridge freezer and the room has been plumbed for a dishwasher. Again, the original timber flooring can be spotted en route to the sitting room.

Onto the first floor and there is access via a slingsby ladder to the partially floored roof space — which also has light and a Velux window.

The principal bedroom boasts front elevation views — as well as a range of fitted bedroom furniture. Its ensuite shower room is home to a three-piece suite.

Two of the additional bedrooms enjoy views towards Cave Hill, with one home to bedroom furniture. The fourth bedroom showcases views towards Belfast Lough.

The family bathroom has a three-piece suite with panelled bath, telephone handle shower, basin and WC.

Externally, there are double gates leading to a paved, private driveway area, with decorative stone and range of plants and shrubbery. An external store has light and power and is plumbed for automatic washing machine. There is also space for a tumble dryer.

Offers from £399,950. For more information contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832.