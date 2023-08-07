North coast four-bed semi providing seaside dreams for under £600k

14 Seaport Avenue in Portballintrae has an ocean of things going for it

For those who harbour dreams of living by the sea, 14 Seaport Avenue could be perfect.

Located in Portballintrae, this four-bedroom semi-detached home boasts panoramic views of the Atlantic.

The two-story property features entrance hall, lounge, utility and shower room, open plan kitchen and dining area, and a bedroom on the ground floor. The three additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the first floor.

Open plan kitchen and dining

Blue décor touches in the mostly white kitchen are a nod to the coastal location. A thoroughly modern kitchen, features double integrated Nordmende ovens, breakfast bar and patio doors.

An oak surround fireplace takes pride of place in the lounge. The room looks out over the sea and Giant’s Causeway.

The spacious lounge

Two additional fireplaces are found in the upstairs bedrooms.

The main bedroom has its own little haven where the new owners can escape from the hustle and bustle of life — a cosy bay window seating area.

A bedroom with views across Portballintrae Harbour

The home has an expansive lawn and paved patio area that’s enclosed by established shrubbery. No. 14 Seaport Avenue was extensively renovated and extended between 2001 and 2017, and as such the style and décor is up-to-date.

Shower room

​On the market for £595,000. For more information contact Armstrong Gordon & Co. on 028 7083 2000 or Bensons in Coleraine 028 7032 1133