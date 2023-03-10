North coast home is the epitome of style and clever design

There's a multi fuel stove in the lounge

An island forms the focal part of the impressive kitchen

If you head to 338 Masteragwee Terrace, you’ll be treated to a generously proportioned site on the edge of Coleraine.

The four-bedroom semi-detached family home is perfect if you love a view – in this case, panoramic scenes of Donegal headlands, Mussenden Temple, Portstewart and not forgetting, the Atlantic Ocean.

Extending to approximately 1,862 sq ft of living space, the property has been well maintained and modernised over the years. Bright and spacious, expect luxury living internally while externally, there are mature gardens and a detached garage.

The location offers oil fired central heating with a multi fuel stove heating the ground floor radiators and water. PVC double glazed windows ensure the space is cosy.

There's a multi fuel stove in the lounge

From the entrance hall with its sold wood floor and under stairs storage, you can appreciate the location’s desirability.

The lounge comes with French doors leading to the rear garden and is home to impressive decoration including ceiling cornicing.

The L-shaped kitchen houses a range of high and low level Shaker style units and noted appliances including a Cookmaster with gas hob, American style fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher and microwave. An island unit has saucepan drawers while sliding doors lead to the garden.

An additional utility room is plumbed for an automatic washing machine and has a range of units. There is also a downstairs WC.

Onto the first floor and the principal bedroom contains built-in furniture including three double and one single wardrobe, chest of drawers and shelving. French doors lead to a balconette. The en suite has a fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, heated towel rail and recessed lighting.

The family bathroom is home to a contemporary white suite.

For commuters, the property offers ease of access to the main arterial routes to Belfast and Derry. Additionally, the location will benefit families given its proximity to a selection of Coleraine’s schools.

A one off opportunity to acquire a family home with ample garden space, schedule a viewing when possible.

Offers overs £279,500. For more information contact Armstrong Gordon & Co. on 028 7083 2000.