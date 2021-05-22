Northern Ireland a big draw to highfliers who want a taste of home

Many people from here who have been livingin England are now being drawn back to NI on the basis that they can work from home for anexisting employer. Margaret Canningconsiders whether the trend is here to stay

People moving home to NI are typically looking for homes in the £400K-plus bracket, such as 203 Bangor Road, price at £795,000

People moving home to NI are typically looking for homes in the £400K-plus bracket, such as 63 Craigdarragh, Helen’s Bay, on the market at £950,000

Rita Malosti’s relationship with husband Kenneth Hennigan has brought her from Iceland, where they met, to her home city of Rome, to England — and now Belfast.

The family have been drawn back to the island of Ireland — musician Kenneth is from Mayo — by the desire for daughter Amelia to connect with her roots.

And Kenneth, whose day job is with an aerospace corporation, will also be able to work from home, while Rita will continue as head of space activities with Skytek, a company which is opening up in Belfast.

Simon Brien, an estate agent with branches around Belfast and north Down, says he’s sold 70 homes in the last year totalling £30m to families who are moving here or returning home after the pandemic led them to rethink their lifestyle and priorities.

“For one buyer, family members had looked at the property on their behalf, and we did an in-depth Facetime viewing with them.

“So the buyers themselves had not seen the house until they collected the keys.”

It’s not a new trend, he says — but it has accelerated in the pandemic.

“It’s been happening to a degree over the past 10 years — each month there would be a number of buyers looking from outside NI.

“But the increase in the past 12 months is more than we have ever seen. It is all largely due to people having re-evaluated their lifestyles and how they want to live. They’ve never spent as much time in their own home as they did in the pandemic.

“One dynamic has been that in the first lockdown, people who’d gone to university, got a job and settled in places like London, Manchester, and Birmingham — they were finding in lockdown that they still had family and older parents back here but weren’t able to see them.

“They were thinking: “What’s life all about? Family’s really important and I’d like to back home.”

““With people from all arts and parts adapting to work from home in the last 15 months, people now think I don’t need to be sitting in the middle of London, I can do things remotely.”

He says that one family returning from England have bought a house here for £0.7m — after selling their former home in England for double that. “There’s someone with a very senior job in London who can work remotely and go over every few months.

“He had kids in private education in London, which is exceptionally expensive in England, but Northern Ireland’s public schools would be a fraction of the costs of schooling in England, and you’re in a highly regarded education system.

“People have never before had a year to sit and re-evaluate what they want until now.”

He says most of the people who are making the move are second or third-time movers, buying in a bracket of over £400,000 — which in Northern Ireland, can buy you a detached home with three or four bedrooms in a desirable area like north Down.

“The age range is from late 30s to mid to late 50s — and the main band would be those with young children.”

After doing it himself for 20 years, Patrick Gallen, partner, people and change consulting at Grant Thornton, said the lifestyle of living here while commuting to work in London for a day or two a week is doable.

He thinks the hybrid working model, which on face value has granted us many more lifestyle choices, is here to stay.

That will please the people who are moving back here and foresee a day or two a week in their London office.

But he questions whether companies will continue to pay the traditional Dublin or London ‘weighting’ rate — a bigger salary to account for the heftier cost of living in a global capital.

He thinks firms will be following the tech giants’ example of reducing staff pay after they adopted working from home at one remove from big expensive centres like San Francisco.

“I think what we are seeing with clients is that they are now revisiting working policies and benefits, reflecting what happened in Silicon Valley with employers revisiting benefits packages, or Dublin and London weighting.

“But instead you might have working from home benefits such as gym membership, support with office environment costs and support with wellbeing. But the concept of London weighting will have to change or the whole economic purpose of salary weighting is altered.”

John Turner, a professor of finance and financial history at Queen’ University, said the ability to work remotely from NI could pull many people back.

“Even if you have a major employer wanting staff in one or two days a week, you can still do that red-eye flight from Belfast one day a week, and think it’s £150 a week for that.

“When you hear what people pay for season tickets to travel into London, that’s nothing.

“So you have more people moving house in this crisis, and the jobs market becoming more global because of remote working. But in the last crash, people were kept from moving because of negative equity, so mobility was hampered.”

Rita Malosti jokes that after 20 years in a relationship with an Irishman, it was time for the couple and daughter Amelia to come and live here.

The couple met in 1998 in Iceland and lived for around 10 years in Rome. Then they moved to Farnborough in England, where Kenneth — who’s also a musician — was working for an aerospace corporation, and Rita with a contractor for the European Space Agency.

“We always planned to go to Ireland — our daughter is 12 and was born in Rome. We wanted her to connect with Irish roots — I’ve been with an Irishman for 20 years and thought it was time.

“The space sector, where I work, is quite a niche in Ireland, so I ended up at Skytek, which recently opened offices in Belfast.

“Initially, we didn’t know whether we’d move to Belfast or Dublin. My husband works for an aerospace company in England as well. With Brexit it would have been very complicated for him to work from the Republic.

“We managed to sell our house and buy house in Stormont for £425,000, after selling our house near Aldershot for £415,000.

“We’ve worked from home very productively and shown that it can be done, so now when you’re choosing a place to live it’s not just about being within a commuting distance of your work but about the other things that are important to you.”

She said that even though Aldershot was a 50 minute train ride from London, the family weren’t getting the benefit of the proximity.

“Now we’ll be back in the city which will help if our daughter wants to do more interesting things.”

Typically, NI’s education system gets a great press but its accessibility is another matter, Rita has found. The couple are keen to find the best school for Amelia, who Rita says is academically brilliant with a strong aptitude for performing arts.

“All the schools we’d like Amelia to go to are all oversubscribed.

“We’re moving in six weeks and have no school. We spoke to the Education Authority and they’re not really aware of the scale of the problem.

“We applied to 15 schools and couldn’t get Amelia into one but now Victoria College has offered us an interview and Belfast Royal Academy has invited her for an assessment via Microsoft Teams.”

Meanwhile, Neil Gibson, chief economist of EY Ireland, says he does recognise why people would be motivated to return but isn’t convinced it will be sustained trend. Either way, he says NI needs to up its game to keep people here.

“Within limits this will take place but it won’t be a huge trend. Certainly hybrid working and the idea that you’re not in the office the same number of days as you were pre-pandemic does open up potential commutes.

“We have to make sure there’s still good connectivity to those locations like London and Manchester by flight. If you’re going to make that choice of spending more time in your house for hybrid working, the quality of house you have becomes more important and that’s something NI has to its advantage.

“But if we are going to say our quality of life here is a pull, then we have to look after things which have recently come into focus, like hospital waiting lists.

“We also must continue to ensure we have good broadband. If hybrid working means more and more firms become place-agnostic, there’s more potential for NI to those strengths like cost of living and quality of life to the fore.”

He said it was natural for people to find themselves in times of economic crisis confronting decisions — perhaps about moving to NI — that they’d put off for a long time.

“These types of big events, like a pandemic, are the time they really start to think about it. An economic crisis can provide a catalyst to think about those things or bring them into focus.”

But he warned against succumbing to “proximity bias” — where we think while we’re in the throes of a pandemic or crisis, things will never get back to where they were before.

“Sometimes what we see as a huge life-changing event fades into the background and things revert to how they were before more than we’d imagined they would when we’re living through them.

“That we’re seeing this trend at this phase of people moving back is no surprise, but I would be surprised if we still see it at another 12 months.

“When you make a life decision, you get a page out and make a list of pros and cons. At the moment, the cons list if you’re considering a move home, might be very short but it might be a bit longer in six months or a year’s time.”

As for the utopia of retaining a high-flying job in England while living in NI, he says: “Rarely do you get to have your cake and eat it — and we might find that hybrid working might be a little more challenging to deliver than we realise.”