Northern Ireland house sales fall in April: report

But professional body RICS says members expect market to pick up in next few months

House sales and price growth have slowed down in Northern Ireland but are expected to pick up again in the next few months, a key survey said today.

Property professionals told the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank survey that there had been fewer houses sold in April.

But even though fewer homes were changing hands, surveyors told the residential market survey that prices were still going up.

However, the numbers reporting growth were at the lowest level since December 2022.

Nonetheless, surveyors were still confident that the market would regain momentum in the next few months.

And for the first time in seven months, surveyors are expecting prices to go up in the next three months – in contrast to the rest of the UK, where more property professionals are expecting to prices fall.

Surveyors in Northern Ireland are also more positive about the year ahead compared to GB counterparts, with both sales and prices expected to rise.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman, said: “The results of the latest survey point to perhaps more stability in the market with prices rising at modest rates and interest from buyers and sellers improving.

"With both sales and prices expected to edge upwards over the next number of months, it appears that surveyors are also more optimistic about the short-term outlook than they have been, particularly when compared to counterparts elsewhere in the UK.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, added: “Despite a range of challenges for borrowers, the mortgage market continues to see good interest from a potential buyers and as we move further into the second quarter of the year, we would expect this to increase, particularly if more properties are coming onto the market to increase available options”.

RICS’s findings of a fall in house sales in April continues a trend which has emerged from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

According to HMRC, residential property sales in Northern Ireland in the first quarter had plummeted to their lowest level since the first lockdown of the pandemic in 2020.

Provisional figures for the first quarter of the year total 5,400 sales, down by almost a fifth on the same period in 2022.

The ambitions of home movers may be curtailed if the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee increase interest rates from the current rate of 4.25% when they meet today. The move would make mortgage borrowing more expensive.

Gareth Hetherington, director of the Ulster University economic policy centre, told the Belfast Telegraph this week that stubbornly high inflation was likely to mean the MPC would introduce one more increase.

It’s expected they will move to push rates up by 0.25% – but Mr Hetherington warned the full consequences of a series of interest rate rises were not yet clear.

"Interest rate rises only take effect with a lag of up to 12 months. So, the full effects of previous increases have still to impact the economy and, given the increased risks to the financial sector in the US, the likelihood of a hard landing or recession increases.

“On balance, a pause in increases after this week is probably the most prudent path for the Bank to take.”