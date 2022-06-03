Not run of the mill: Historic Downpatrick property up for sale

Stephanie Bell writes there’s a lot to appreciate in a Co Down home full of history

Bespoke design is a big feature of this outstanding historic home which has a proud history dating back three centuries.

The River Mill which sits on the Ballyclander Road in Downpatrick will charm with its unique beauty and many interior design features.

This characterful fully restored home boasts five bedrooms and a fabulous mezzanine lounge plus an open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

All of the bedrooms are en suite and there is a study/utility room as well as an impressive reception hall.

Outside is simply stunning with delightful gardens featuring meandering paths leading to numerous quiet seating areas bounded by a stream. There is a patio with its own cooking area.

Separate buildings offer lots of potential for conversion to either a home office or even Airbnb accommodation.

It is not surprising to hear that this home currently operates as a successful writers retreat as it offers an idyllic and peaceful setting for inspiration.

Arched double glazed mahogany entrance doors open straight into the vast open plan living/kitchen/dining room which features a magnificent vaulted and beamed ceiling.

A high gloss porcelain tiled floor is a lovely modern touch, and the kitchen is contemporary too with white units and woodblock worktops.

There is a large island with double stainless-steel sink and a larder as well as a recess for a dishwasher.

This space offers ample dining room and a lounging area with double glass doors opening to the gardens.

High gloss porcelain tiled flooring also graces the reception hall which has a magnificent modern staircase with pine treads and wrought iron railings. There is an under-stair cloakroom.

Upstairs, tiles continue on the large landing where double doors open to the mezzanine lounge which features built in library shelving and a Juliette balcony.

The bedrooms are all rather special, each with a modern en suite and two have built in robes.

The master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and steps leading to a floored roof space for extra storage. Exposed beams add even more character and there are Velux windows.

A utility room also double as a study with built in cupboards and shelving, a sink unit and a desk.

If the inside hasn’t captured your heart, then the wonderful outside won’t fail to impress.

The large mature gardens are bordered by a plethora of mature trees and a stream offering an idyllic place to sit and relax.

A cooking area complete with a brick barbecue is a delightful spot to sit on a warm summer night.

This lovely home is on the market for offers around £495,000 with UPS who you can contact on 028 4462 4101