Our gardens are crying out for a good trim

Diarmuid Gavin

Strimmers at the ready – recent heat and rain means hedges and borders have started to look unruly

If you’ve been away or just enjoying your garden, there are plenty of gardening chores to be done. Sunshine, very warm temperatures and torrential rain has resulted in a lot of growth and hedges, in particular, will be looking quite hairy.

So it’s time to trim those evergreen bushes such as box and privet as well as conifers. Don’t trim conifers back into old wood unless it’s yew, as they won’t put on fresh growth. Wisteria is looking a bit mad as well — you need to cut back all that whippy growth to about 5 or 6 leaves in length.

Herbaceous borders can look a bit messy and tired now. Some plants such as dahlias may need a bit of staking to prop them up while other perennials are finished and need to be cut back to ground level. This is a personal choice in many cases — judge yourself whether the plant will decay well and should be left for winter interest — but if it’s sludgy and brown, you’re better off getting rid of it. There are tonnes of flowering plants available at the moment such as crocosmia, asters, and rudbeckias so you can fill in any bare gaps with some lovely late summer flowering plants.

