Strimmers at the ready – recent heat and rain means hedges and borders have started to look unruly

Deadheading roses is just one of the jobs gardeners can do for a late-August display

If you’ve been away or just enjoying your garden, there are plenty of gardening chores to be done. Sunshine, very warm temperatures and torrential rain has resulted in a lot of growth and hedges, in particular, will be looking quite hairy.