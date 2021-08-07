Perfect peace can be enjoyed at this fabulous Co Down family home

Something special

The living space is especially roomy and inviting, ready for a family to enjoy. Credit: Sam Hunter

The living space is especially roomy and inviting, ready for a family to enjoy. Credit: Sam Hunter

Valley View House on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromore offers panoramic country views and comes with a wraparound garden extending to two acres.

There is also an additional six acres of land.

This exceptional country pile offers 4,000 sq ft of beautifully finished accommodation with four/five bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The garden really is quite special with multiple relaxing areas and immaculate lawns dotted with mature trees and shrubs.

Electric gates are the first sign you have arrived somewhere special and they open onto a sweeping driveway which cuts through expansive immaculate lawns.

A large forecourt offers ample parking and there is a double garage.

Stepping inside you are immediately greeted by a grand entrance hall with marble flooring and a magnificent marble staircase rising up through the centre of the room.

The marble flooring continues into the lounge which has a modern and bright feel with two Georgian style windows overlooking the front garden. There is an open fire for cosy winter nights.

The dining room also looks out over the front and is finished with that beautiful marble flooring.

Double doors open to a luxury kitchen which is fitted with bespoke units and Corian worktops and a lovely feature glass splash back.

A large island offers casual dining and is fitted with a pop-up charging point for your phones and tablets. There is an integrated dishwasher, a four ring induction hob, double oven, microwave, wine cooler and space for an American style fridge freezer.

Off the kitchen is a good sized utility with high and low level units and room for a washing machine and tumble dryer. There is also a ground floor WC.

The extensive accommodation continues with a large games room which has a glazed sliding door opening onto the garden.

Another living room at the back is finished with a solid wooden floor and wood burning stove with an archway opening into a bright sun room with marvellous panoramic country views.

Up the marble staircase and a gallery landing is one of the special features of this home.

The bedrooms are all spacious and modern in presentation and the master has the luxury touches you would expect, including an en suite shower room and a walk-in dressing room with mirrored robes.

Two of the remaining five bedrooms have access to a Jack and Jill bathroom.

There is also an opulent family bathroom with a large waterfall shower and a free-standing bath.

Outside will delight with its extensive, private grounds complete with a marble floored gazebo.

While nestled in the heart of the countryside, Ballynahinch Road is a short distance from Hillsborough, Ballynahinch, Dromore and the main routes to Dublin and Belfast.

The house is on the market for offers over £649,950. Contact Independent Property Estates, telephone 02891450000