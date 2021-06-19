Perfect picnic pick-me-ups as we embrace the best of al fresco dining this summer

Getting out and about has been something of a real pleasure of late and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Northern Irish summer offers a few more days of warmth and, well, no rain.

Let’s be honest: we want to go on a picnic. It doesn’t matter if we pack the car and head to the coast for sausage rolls and chicken drumsticks, or if our local park will be benefitting from our visit — we just want a picnic.

There are so many outdoor dining options available come summer, and the high street is flooded with all manner of al fresco eating accoutrements.

For starters though, we want a picnic blanket, one that is sturdy enough to withstand the various spillages we’ll definitely have, plus the assortment of guests sitting on it. One with a waterproof back is particularly useful, given how temperamental our weather can be.

While we don’t need a picnic basket, there’s something so Enid Blyton about owning one. Whether it’s a traditional wicker variety — if you have this in your bike basket, you’re living that old fashioned dream — or something that’s built to have as many items as possible shoved into it — pick one that suits your lifestyle (if not your dreams of starring in a Famous Five mystery). So many bags now come with insulation to ensure your cold food stays cold and fresh for hours.

Often, picnic food doesn’t stay long enough to be placed on plates, but if you’re looking for dining delph, opt for something practical that’ll be wiped easily, especially when the rain hits.

If you’re really going to town, why not consider adding a drink dispenser, such as this one from Next? It holds 20 litres of your favourite summer tipple. This sort of kit will make the other picnic goers sit up and take notice!

And we have to mention the rattan chair from Oliver Bonas. Because not everybody enjoys getting down to sit on a blanket without any support. We predict this will sell out.