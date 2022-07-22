Perfect privacy at elegant period property in Portaferry

The waterside setting of this elegant period Co Down home is simply breath-taking, writes Stephanie Bell

Nestled among mature trees on an elevated site, Ballyhenry House on the Loughshore Road in Portaferry has spectacular views over Stangford Lough and The Narrows.

The house comes with 15.6 acres of farmland and entrepreneurs will love the fact that it has planning permission for a distillery in the grounds.

The property is approached via a sweeping driveway flanked by traditional stone walls and an array of trees.

And while this fine home benefits from an extremely private setting and a wonderful feeling of remoteness, it is only a short walk away from the seaside town of Portaferry.

An abundance of sporting and leisure activities are on the doorstep offering kayaking, canoeing, archery, and mountain biking as well as sailing, beaches and National Trust properties.

Privacy and exceptional views are as standard

A handsome home from the outside, the interior boasts many fine period features including sliding sash hardwood double glazed windows, ornate ceiling roses and cornicing throughout.

Luxury modern touches include an air exchange system and underfloor heading on the ground floor.

The accommodation is spacious with a large open plan kitchen/ living area, a drawing room, dining room, studio/office, bathroom and cloakroom with WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are five good sized bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms.

The ground floor has a fresh, modern feel allowing the beautiful period features to stand out.

No expense has been spared in the family bathroom

The drawing room opens into a large bay and is finished with strip wood flooring. It has a magnificent fireplace with multi fuel stove.

A dining room also opens into a huge bay window and boasts a fabulous ornate period fireplace.

No expense has been sparred in the bathroom where a large shower cubicle is fitted with multi jets and a freestanding bath takes pride of place in the centre of the room.

A statement vaulted wooden ceiling adds glamour to the kitchen where a red Aga stove pops among the modern oak units. Double glass doors open to the gardens.

Homeowners have five bedrooms from which to choose

The house also comes with a detached double garage with an annex above it.

Outside the landscaped gardens are lavishly planted with mature trees and there is a sun deck which looks out over the Lough.

A walled garden at the back of the house has a restored barn with stabling.

The farmland at Ballyhenry House extends to approximately 15.6 acres and is currently laid in grass.

The land comprises two rectangular fields, one of which is accessed from the yard, whilst the other is accessed off an internal farm track.

This property is on the market for £750,000. Contact Savills on 028 9026 7820