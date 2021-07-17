Period details with a purpose in Cultra 

Bright and airy: Tanglewood is tastefully decorated throughout, with large windows ensuring plenty of light

Bright and airy: Tanglewood is tastefully decorated throughout, with large windows ensuring plenty of light

Bright and airy: Tanglewood is tastefully decorated throughout, with large windows ensuring plenty of light

The layout of period homes rarely appeals to the modern family — at least until a house like Tanglewood in Cultra, Co Down, comes on the market.

This six-bedroom property was constructed by the renowned Heritage Developments and designed by Alan Patterson Architects to incorporate old-world charm with purpose in a unique setting.

Tanglewood is on an elevated site where the upper floors have a view of Belfast Lough — surely the secret behind the appeal of Holywood postcodes.

Connor Browne, of agents Rodgers & Browne, said that while the house — listed for offers over £1,350,000 — was relatively new, “it looks like it’s been there for 100 years”.

“It’s nestled into the hills and the styling is exceptional. It’s a liveable house, even though it’s 6,000 sq ft,” he added.

Tanglewood has five reception rooms, but the secret of its appeal is the intentionality with which it was built.

“Every room has a purpose rather than just being an expansive room with no features,” Mr Browne said.

“Door reveals, the height of skirtings, the height of the ceilings, the reveals around the sliding sash windows... everything has been done with an attention to detail.”

There’s also a nod to old-world design features, including the reclaimed front doors, the natural stone fireplace in the entrance hall and the steps to the property.

It’s a credit to both the architect and the contractors who worked on the house.

The property was not built with selling in mind but rather for family living, as shown by the layout of the home and its features.

In terms of location, you would be hard-pressed to find much better. Belfast is just a short drive or train journey away and there is a beach just five minutes down the road.

“For anyone coming from England, you could sell your smaller house for the same price and fit it in 10 times over,” Mr Browne said.

Light was key for the designers, with an expansive grand entrance hall opening to a formal drawing room with semi-circular bay windows.

Those bay windows also feature in the family room, which leads to a kitchen designed by Ballygowan Kitchens. It has deep granite and beech worktops, solid wood doors, a central island, built-in appliances and dining and sitting areas — perfect for the modern family.

The kitchen cabinets were hand-crafted and a range of Smeg appliances round off the premium feel. There’s a stainless steel eye-level oven, a microwave oven, an eye-level steam oven, a five-ring gas top, an integrated fridge freezer, a double Belfast sink unit with mixer tap and a stainless steel preparation sink within the central island. The kitchen has been designed to perfection.

You’ll also find a porcelain-tiled floor, cornice ceiling and French doors that lead out to the patio.

Upstairs, there is a main bedroom suite with a private balcony — perfect for enjoying those spectacular views — as well as a luxury ensuite and large walk-in dressing room.

Three other bedrooms also have luxury ensuites to add to a main bathroom with a claw and ball foot bath.

On the second floor, meanwhile, there’s a sixth bedroom, a shower room, a storeroom and a home office.

Other features include double-glazed sliding sash windows and bison flooring on the ground and first floors, as well as underfloor heating on both the ground and first floors and radiators on the second floor.

Outside the house, there are sweeping, mature grounds and a detached matching double garage and carport — perfect for potential buyers who own more than one car.

You will not be stuck for local entertainment either. Hollywood town centre is nearby and offers plenty of pubs, alongside a golf and yacht club.

There’s also the five-star Culloden Hotel and accompanying Elysium spa, as well as some of Northern Ireland’s finest schools and the George Best Belfast City Airport only 10 minutes away.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com