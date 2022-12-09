Period property in exclusive Co Down residential area on sale for just under £800k is one of a kind where the past meets the present

Nestled in what has long been regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s most exclusive residential areas in Craigavad, Co Down with views of Belfast Lough and generous mature gardens, Jackson Hall on the Bangor Road boasts a host of bespoke original features which blend well with modern touches.

It is a sprawling pile with excellent family space which includes three reception rooms and four bedrooms, each with an en suite and a huge kitchen/living/dining room.

The current owners sum it up: “When we first bought the house it needed some TLC and over the years with age and hard work it has improved and we have turned it into a home.

“The gardens have now matured and are a treasure on their own. Many a great night and garden party have been spent here, loving the glorious evening sunsets.

“We can only hope the new owners will love this unique home as much as we have.”

The house is thought to be over 200 years old and is as charming from the outside as it is within. Ornate hand-crafted, wrought iron detail on the windows creates a distinct period cottage feel.

The principal bedroom offers plenty of space and great views

A sweeping driveway leads to a huge forecourt with lots of parking space.

A quaint glazed porch with a vaulted beamed ceiling is a room in itself where you can sit and enjoy the peace and sea views. It leads into a fabulous entrance hall.

More beautiful exposed beams hark back to the origins of the property in the hallway which has a special floor of wide oak planks with attractive tiled detailing.

There is a cloakroom off the hallway also with a vaulted ceiling and finished with a plush marble floor.

The drawing room and the family room are both welcoming spaces and have cast iron stoves and solid oak flooring.

Luxury waits in the contemporary kitchen which features a wonderful oversized central island finished in high walnut gloss with a Corian worktop.

The kitchen comes with a five-ring Bosch gas hob, a cream oil-fired Aga with solid oak over mantle, two Bosch eye-level ovens, plus two eye-level microwave ovens.

This room is bright and airy with two sets of French doors to the front and back as well as sliding glazed doors opening to the garden. Sea views can be enjoyed here inside and out.

The drawing room maintains a traditional feel

There is also a utility room with low level units, plumbed for a washing machine and with space for tumble dryer.

Upstairs and on the landing more feature beams and a cornice ceiling remind you of the wonderful history of the property.

The main bedroom is an elegant and luxurious space with a vaulted and beamed ceiling, an ornamental fireplace and solid oak flooring. It has an open en suite with large walk-in drencher shower and drying area, plus a free-standing ball and claw foot bath.

A Juliette balcony allows you to enjoy the beautiful sea views.

Each of the remaining three bedrooms also have a luxurious feel, and all come with their own private bathing facilities.

Outside is just as delightful with gardens that have been well thought out for summer living. The front is laid out in a two-tiered style with generous flowerbeds and a pond. Patio areas have been created at the front and back to make the most of the sun and sea views.

There is also a raised lawn at the back and a storeroom, plus gardener’s store.

This home is on the market for offers over £799,950 with Rodgers and Browne. Tel: 028 9042 1414