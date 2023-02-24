Portrush family home in walking distance to beaches on the market at £215k

Property makes the most of life beside sea in popular resort

The spacious kitchen is full of fitted units

The lounge has a cosy fireplace within a granite hearth

Number two, Oakland Court is a modern semi-detached home excellently located within a short walk to Portrush’s East or West Strand beaches. It’s also close to the vibrant town centre with its multiple attractions and amenities.

The three bedroom, one reception room property is extremely well presented throughout with double glazing in uPVC frames and composite exterior doors.

There’s also dual zone oil fired central heating with a ventilation system.

As soon as you enter the entrance hall with its wood effect tiled flooring and under stair storage, you get a sense of the location’s great design.

The dining/kitchen space contains a range of high and low level fitted units, laminate work surfaces and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher.

The spacious kitchen is full of fitted units

Other amenities include a stainless steel sink unit and network connection.

Moving into the lounge and you’re greeted with a recessed wood burning stove on a granite hearth. TV and network connections are available also.

There’s a downstairs WC and the utility room is plumbed for a washing machine, with additional work surfaces and fitted units.

The first floor landing contains a shelved hot press with access to the roof space via Slingsby ladder.

The principal double bedroom is to the front of the property and has an en suite bathroom with a three-piece suite.

2 Oakland Court, Portrush

There are an additional two double bedrooms to the rear and front, each with TV and network connections.

The family bathroom contains a four-piece contemporary suite with wood effect tiled floor.

Externally, there is tarmac parking for two cars to the front, with fully enclosed paved and artificial grass garden to the rear.

Offers cover £215,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Philip Tweedie & Company on 028 7083 5444.