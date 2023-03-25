Portstewart home ideal for those wanting convenience and comfort

Each of the four bedrooms come with an impressive view

The lounge is home to a multi-fuel stove

Cappagh More Square offers a range of spacious homes and number 2 is no different. The property, perfect for families, is finished to a high specification throughout and its location ensures homeowners enjoy an open aspect overlooking the countryside and towards the Bann valley to the front.

The development is conveniently located to everything the bustling town of Portstewart has to offer, while also being adjacent to the neighbouring towns of Portrush and Coleraine.

The property incudes four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, plus dining and kitchen space, lounge, utility room, family bathroom and downstairs WC.

Mains gas central heating and double glazing in uPVC frames throughout ensure the property is both well insulated and cosy.

The entrance hall offers a cloaks cupboard and under stair storage. Leading into the dining/kitchen space, there is a range of modern high and low level units and granite work surfaces.

A recessed sink unit, five burner gas hob and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher are just some of the amenities on offer. Patio doors will lead to the rear of the property.

An adjacent utility room is plumbed for a washing machine with space for a tumble dryer. Additionally, there’s a series of low level units and laminate work surfaces.

The lounge is home to a recessed multi-fuel stove set on a slate hearth.

2 Cappagh More Square, Portstewart

Upstairs, the landing offers access to the roof space. The principal bedroom to the front has a three-piece en suite. There is an additional bedroom to the front and two to the rear.

The bathroom comes with a panel bath with shower attachment and chrome towel radiator.

There is an enclosed garden in the lawn to the rear and a tarmac driveway.

Offers over £325,000. For more information contact Philip Tweedie & Company (Portstewart) on 028 7083 5444