Portstewart home on market for £320k blends function with fashionable design

14 Coachwall Park

Located in a prime residential area of Portstewart and within close proximity to the Promenade, this four bedroom mid terrace town house was constructed circa 2019 by PRH Construction Group.

As part of a development of 24 units, this elegant residence offers contemporary and well proportioned accommodation throughout and was originally designed and constructed to an exacting specification with no expense spared on quality and specification, a potential homeowner will be pleased to know.

Coachwall Park has the benefit of Firmus gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows.

Stepping into the entrance hall, which offers understairs storage and a sophisticated glass panel banister, it’s clear how exacting the construction really is, while being mindful that the property should function as a comfortable home.

A cosy lounge benefits from the wood burning stove

With a wood burner stove with tiled surround and hearth, the living room is cosy and the perfect place to unwind.

The kitchen/dining area is filled with a range of impressive appliances and amenities. These include a 'Blanco' bowl and half single drainer sink unit set in granite island with low level units below.

There’s an integrated Beko dishwasher and Bosch appliances including ceramic hob with extractor fan above, eye level oven, integrated microwave and integrated fridge freezer.

Anyone who collects kitchen equipment will appreciate the additional under stairs storage cupboard, larder cupboard and saucepan drawers.

An accompanying utility room is plumbed for automatic washing machine with space for tumble dryer.

French doors leading from kitchen to the rear garden.

The kitchen is full of culinary amenities

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has an en suite – containing a full tiled walk in shower, sink, WC and heated towel rail. There are an additional three bedrooms each with laminate wood flooring.

The family bathroom also has a walk in shower and a number of amenities.

Externally, the property has much to offer homeowners. The garden to rear is fully enclosed with paved patio area and benefits from low maintenance artificial grass.

This very attractive home benefits from not only being close to most local amenities but also on its doorstep are coastal walks, award winning

beaches and some of the finest eating establishments on the North Coast.

This excellent home is without doubt suited to a wide spectrum of potential purchasers looking to acquire a home in this highly regarded part of the town.

Agents Armstrong Gordon & Co highly recommend internal appraisal at a potential buyer’s convenience. Offers over £320,000. For more information, tel: 028 7083 2000