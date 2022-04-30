Portstewart penthouse has incomparable coastal views with a modern design

6 Maritime Quay is an opportunity that cannot be missed

An opportunity has arisen to own what can only be described as a truly magnificent three-bedroom penthouse apartment in Portstewart.

Maritime Quay is situated along the town’s promenade and number six extends to 1,410 square feet of superbly comfortable living space.

Situated within a development of only eight residential units, the building has a reputation synonymous with style and impeccable workmanship.

Offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Strand Beach, the Barmouth, Donegal Headlands and the bay of Portstewart, the apartment was constructed in 2018 by contractors Wilson & Mawhinney Ltd of Ballymena.

Internally the spacious and airy accommodation offers a fresh, contemporary feel with no detail overlooked to ensure maximum comfort and a serene sanctuary to relax and unwind.

From the communal entrance hall and into the apartment, care has been taken to promote luxury and modern design.

The apartment’s entrance hall on the fourth floor contains a large walk in storage cupboard plus an additional storage option.

The kitchen – part of the open plan living area — is home to a range of branded appliances including a Franke stainless steel sink unit set in a marble topped island, Quooker tap system offering instant boiling water, Siemens integrated dishwasher, hob and double eye level oven and Airforce extractor fan.

An integrated Liebherr fridge freezer will keep your comestibles meal ready and there’s also a wooden breakfast bar to seat up to six.

The lounge area contains a seated built-in snug, plus storage and a sliding patio to the balcony.

Two of the three bedrooms have en suite shower rooms, with basin, heated towel rail and recessed lighting.

There is an additional family bathroom with white suite of basin and mains shower over bath.

Externally the property benefits from vehicular access off Church Street into a private and secure parking area offering security and peace of mind.

6 Maritime Quay, Portstewart

Practically on the doorstep of the North Coast, this elegant apartment lends itself to the gateway of many of the region’s finest attractions including the Giant's causeway, championship golf courses, beaches and, for the food lovers, an excellent choice of first class eating establishments.

Sure to impress even the most discerning of purchasers, it’s on the market at offers over £545,000. For more information, contact Armstrong Gordon & Co on 028 7083 2000