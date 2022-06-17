Portstewart property: Inside the north coast home with unsurpassed ocean views

On sale with a price tag of more than £1,4m, this Portstewart property has unsurpassed views of one of Northern Ireland’s best loved beauty spots, writes Gillian Halliday

The beauty of Northern Ireland’s north coast is world-renowned, and what better way to take in the spectacular views than a £1.4m property that offers luxurious comfort to bask in the views.

Situated in the exclusive Edgewater development, located near Portstewart Golf Club and one of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful beaches — Portstewart Strand, a two-mile stretch of golden sand that looks out at Inishowen headland and Mussenden Temple, 17 The Edgewater has it all for a family that enjoys modern comforts surrounded by a stunning landscape.

17 The Edgewater

A four-bedroom end townhouse, and comprising 2,350 sq ft, 17 The Edgewater has been refurbished and offers the next owner a high-spec kitchen and an integrated sound system and speaker system, all sleekly housed in ceilings with recessed lighting that operates via Bluetooth.

For additional convenience there is a Beam vacuum system, remote controlled window blinds in all areas and home security is taken care of thanks to an burglar alarm system. And on those more winter nights, with the chilly coastal breezes coming off the Atlantic Ocean, the home is heated with gas-fired system with thermostats on each floor to allow for flexible heating options. The home is well-insulated, thanks to the wood and aluminium double-glazed windows and doors.

17 The Edgewater

On entering the property, the entrance hall opens up and is sure to impress visitors with its contemporary finishes, recess lighting and stylish metal railings with a glass staircase.

Ideal for family living, off the hall there is a tiled cloakroom with WC and wash basin with a wall-mounted radiator with towel rail, wall-mounted mirror with circular lighting and fan.

The layout then leads to a spacious lounge/dining and kitchen area, boasting intercom entry system and recess lighting, styled with modern furnishings, along with access to the separately light balcony.

17 The Edgewater

The kitchen itself boasts top of the range appliances: a concealed Zanussi washing machine, integrated Zanussi fridge/freezer, AEG oven, AEG oven with warming drawer.

For entertaining, the set-up of the large island unit is complete with two sets of saucepan drawers, low-level unit, waste bin unit and integrated AEG dishwasher, quartz worktop with sink with a waste disposal unit and Quooker tap fitting, Airforce induction hob with extraction system, and a pull-out power point with USB points.

17 The Edgewater

On the first floor a landing leads to the master bedroom suite, with its curved wall and vast window — offering unsurpassed views of the ocean — as well as practicality in the form of a dressing room. The bedroom opens up to a railed roof terrace, offering easy access to the fresh coastal air.

17 The Edgewater

Nearby, there is the luxurious open-plan bathroom, with its focal point being a Jacuzzi bath, feature wash-hand basin and tiled shower enclosure with rain fall show fitting.

The property offers a high level of security; there are remote controlled gates, set among communal garden areas. It also has two private allocated car parking spaces. The home purchasers will be shareholders in a management company formed to maintain communal and open space areas.

A private path and gate onto the coastal path means the homebuyer can enjoy access to Portstewart Strand beach or Portstewart town centre.

Offers over £1,450,000. McAfee Estate Agents, Portstewart, tel: 028 70 832 233.