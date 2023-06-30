Pride of place in the garden of Ireland – former presbytery on the market for €1.35m

A week after Ireland’s Gay Pride march Jim O’Brien talks to a gardener whose home also reflects miraculous change

Asking price: €1.35m (£1.16m) Agent: Clarke Auctioneers (040) 440 421 and Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty (01) 662 4511

There’s probably no better way of encountering a house for the first time than through friends. This is how Brendan Ruddy and his husband Paul Smith found their dream home Edendale, a former presbytery with a gate lodge at scenic Kilbride in Co Wicklow.

They visited friends who owned the house in 1992 and while walking the Wicklow Way, they stayed in the gate lodge. The house and its setting made a deep impression on them both.

When it came up for sale three years later, it seemed logical to negotiate a deal. And so the couple came to live in the home where they happily stayed previously as guests.

Brendan Ruddy

Brendan and Paul’s experience with Edendale over decades, like the house itself, encapsulates key milestones and changes in the social and religious history of Ireland.

It was built for Catholic clergy between 1838 and 1886. “The main house doesn’t feature in the 1838 ordnance survey, but the gate lodge does, whereas the house is included by 1886,” says Brendan.

“The presbytery was associated with a local church, St Brigid’s which was built in 1795 on land donated by the Quaker community who had a meeting house in the locality. There is also a Church of Ireland Church just a stone’s throw away,” says Brendan.

A stained-glass window

Between the time St Brigid’s church was built and the building of the presbytery, the Penal Laws were repealed. An ecclesiastical building boom went into full swing, which included churches, schools and presbyteries, all designed to make a statement that Catholicism was no longer underground.

The salubrious villa-style presbytery at Edendale was certainly an early statement of arrival. The Catholic Church was ascendant and would have a profound influence on Ireland for the next 150 years.

But when Brendan and Paul first visited Edendale in 1992 Victorian Catholicism was still ingrained in society and the legal system. As a gay couple, their relationship was criminal under Irish Law. But by the time they bought the house in 1995, that law had been repealed.

In 2011 when civil partnership was legislated, they became civil partners and by the time the marriage equality referendum was passed in 2016, they were ready tie the knot. And last Sunday thousands came out to celebrate Pride in the capital and other Irish towns and cities.

The dining room

“When we walked the Wicklow Way and stayed here in 1992 nothing had changed in a century, and in our time here everything has,” Brendan says. “From day one we were made welcome, and we have always considered ourselves part of the community. We have always been supported and there has never been an issue. And we celebrated a lot of life here, including many roundy birthdays.”

Edendale has two houses on 4.5 acres 8km from Wicklow Town, and five minutes from the M11. The main residence is spilt level with a single storey to the front and two to the rear. The previous owners extended it in 1990 in keeping with its era.

The staircase and landing

While it was in fine condition when they bought it Brendan and Paul have spent nearly three decades ‘dressing’ the house.

“We went for things like antique lighting and a handmade ash kitchen while a local carpenter made a pure mahogany library for us,” Brendan explains. “We went to every auction house we could to find stuff that was appropriate to the house. We had a path worn to places like Mullen’s and Adam’s auction houses.”

Among other buildings on the site are two stables near a paddock and a walking trail lined with lime trees. Closer to the main house is a large garage with an upper level.

The front door

There are three reception rooms upstairs including a dining room, a library and drawing room. French doors lead from the latter to the garden. Original features include the crafted staircase, cornicing, chimney pieces, sash windows, shutters and hardwood herringbone flooring. Stained glass windows are a reminder of the building’s ecclesiastical past.

The purpose-built pizza oven in the kitchen

The kitchen and breakfast area have a walk-in pantry and a purpose-built pizza oven. A ground floor bedroom has access to a sitting room, a garden library and an ensuite bathroom. Other spaces include a utility, a wine cellar, and the main bathroom. Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The library

Eden Lodge is a separate two-storey dwelling with its own entrance and parking spaces. The oldest building on the site, it was renovated by Brendan and Paul in 2007 and includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area leading to a separate sitting room. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The gardens are Brendan’s pride and joy. “One of the first things we introduced was terracing. There’s a natural ravine or valley running south from the front of the house, so we created terraced spaces for outdoor dining or for taking the sun. Then, about 20 years ago, we started to plant the terraces with unusual trees and shrubs,” he says. The selection of rare trees includes eucryphia, azara and embothrium.

One of the reception rooms

There are over 50 varieties of daffodils in the spring, while autumn colour is provided by mature Japanese maples. A fruit cage holds a wide variety of berries while the orchard has apples, mulberries and filberts.

Edendale was created, shaped and adapted in the course of a few different versions of Ireland, Brendan and Paul will be sad to leave it as they adapt themselves to a new phase in their lives. Now it’s too big for the couple and they need somewhere more manageable. Clarke Auctioneers and Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seek €1.35m.