Property auction company iamsold still accepting entries for its summer lots

Prospective homeowners could pick up a property thanks to firm’s bidding platform

Property auction company iamsold is continuing to take entries for its 2023 online auctions, with the next dates scheduled for May 18, June 22 and July 20.

“Previous years have shown the May-to-July period is particularly strong for selling residential and commercial property,” says Patrick Convey, iamsold director.

“We have an excellent variety of properties currently on offer, and we are finding that there is an ongoing appetite for realistically priced property throughout the country. Our partner estate agents have been kept busy and requests for viewings remain high.”

The company’s online auction and bidding platform is used by more than 4,000 estate agents across the UK and Ireland.

“Due to the continued low supply of property on the market, demand and transactions remains healthy, and we recommend property owners thinking of selling to consider coming to market sooner rather than later,” says Mr Convey.

“We offer a faster and more secure route to sale and encourage vendors considering selling in the coming months to contact us to discuss the benefits of the platform.”

iamsold currently offers a great selection of properties for sale, including:

​28 Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Craigavon, BT66

For sale by Martin Anderson Property, offered at bids over £120,000.

Enjoying a superb location, only minutes from the town centre, this beautiful four-bed townhouse is ideal for those who want top-quality living, with ease of commuting and amenities in close proximity.

​3 Granagh Lane, Camlough Road, Carrickmore, BT79

For sale by Outstanding Estate Agents, offered at bids over £240,000.

A fantastic four-bed detached bungalow set on a spacious site just a short distance from the village of Carrickmore. This property has been maintained to a high standard and would make an ideal family home.

​Clanrye House, 78 Canal Street, Newry, BT35

For sale by Best Property Services, offered at bids over £135,000 (per apartment).

Five two-bedroom apartments are located in a secure, gated development across the ground, first and second floors. Each property includes two spacious double bedrooms with brand-new fixtures and fittings throughout.

​87 Ravenhill Gardens, Belfast, BT6

For sale by Reeds Rains Estate Agents, offered at bids over £67,000.

A three-bed mid-terrace property which needs complete refurbishment and offers an excellent investment opportunity.

​79 Sunnyside Street, Ormeau, Belfast, BT7

For sale by Reeds Rains Estate Agents, offered at bids over £110,000.

An excellent opportunity to purchase a two-bed mid-terrace home in a sought-after location in south Belfast. The home needs some updating and works but has been priced accordingly.

​59 Wyncairn Road, Larne, BT40

For sale by Brian A Todd & Co Ltd, offered at bids over £140,000.

Situated in one of the town’s much sought-after residential locations, this is a superb opportunity for the purchaser to acquire a deceptively spacious four-bed bungalow.

​66 Gortin Park, Belfast, BT57

For sale by Reeds Rains Estate Agents, offered at bids over £40,000.

An extended, three-bed detached villa ideally located within a much sought-after residential location, within walking distance of the many day-to-day amenities at Kings Square Shopping Complex.

​24 Windsor Hill, Newry, BT34

For sale by Best Property Services, offered at bids over £40,000.

This exceptional residential site is ideally just a short stroll from Newry City Centre. The site is cleared and ready for building, with both water and sewage links on site. Full permission is in place to move the boundary wall of the neighbouring property in order to comply with Roads Service visibility splay requirements.

