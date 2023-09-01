Property in Holywood hotspot offers unrivalled Belfast Lough views

It’s not often that a period property with unrivalled panoramic views across Belfast Lough comes on the market — and this Holywood residence offers a huge amount of character.

On sale for an asking price of £475,000, Anchor Lodge is located along The Esplanade, close to Kinnegar Road.

Anchor Lodge, Holywood

On approach to the property, there is a mature front ground, while round the back there is an enclosed rear garden and patio — which enjoys a sunny southerly aspect — as well as a garage.

Inside, the home has been beautifully maintained, with windows throughout making the most of the fantastic scenery. The layout of the ground floor boasts a spacious lounge/dining room and kitchen/dining/living space with sea views and opens to the rear garden.

Elsewhere, there is a utility room and ground-floor WC.

The fitted kitchen is bespoke, with an excellent range of high- and low-level units, a granite-effect work surface, part-tiled walls, integrated stainless-steel five-ring gas hob and stainless-steel ovens.

There are also breath-taking views, via the drawing room and front door, across Belfast Lough and the Antrim coastline.

Upstairs, meanwhile, there are three well-proportioned double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom with ensuite dressing area and en-suite shower room.

The property benefits from double glazing and gas-fired central heating.

A much sought-after location, The Esplanade has a proven track record of consistently high demand. With coastal walks on the doorstep and excellent convenience for the city commuter, via both road and rail, prospective buyers will easily fall in love with this location’s desirability.

Estate agents John Minnis insist that homes of this calibre rarely present themselves to the open market and it is only upon viewing that prospective home buyers appreciate this exceptional home and position.

​To arrange a viewing, please contact John Minnis 028 9042 8888