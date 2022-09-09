Property of the week: Enjoy a heated outdoor swimming pool and a sun terrace… in Lisburn

Relax and unwind at this generous four-bedroom Lisburn residence with heated pool, sun terrace and mature gardens

A heated outdoor swimming pool surrounded by a sun terrace are just two of the impressive features of this detached property in the sought-after area of Lisburn.

On the market for offers over £499,500, 17 Harmony Hill — boasting four bedrooms and two living spaces — is situated within mature gardens, creating a peaceful setting.

Located conveniently to many amenities, as well as schools and Lisburn city centre and travel links to Belfast, the home is sizable for a growing family and offers fine features, both inside and out.

It also has the unique added bonus of a large outdoor pool and surrounding sun terrace and seating — ideal for the sunshine seasons.

17 Harmony Hill

On approach to the front of the residence, visitors are met with granite steps leading to the hardwood double-glazed front door that, inside, opens into a spacious reception hall, complete with parquet flooring and cornice ceiling.

The impressive details continue in the cloakroom, with leaded-glass windows, pedestal wash hand basin, ceramic-tiled floor and under-stairs storage.

Nearby is the well-proportioned lounge, with a brick fireplace surround with wood mantle and granite hearth. Another focal point is a bay window and leaded-glass windows that overlook the beautiful garden.

17 Harmony Hill

The parquet flooring is also found in the sizable reception room, which offers access to the rear garden and pool area — which has a housed changing room that could double as a children’s playroom — outside via double-glazed hardwood doors.

Rounding out the layout on the ground floor is the dining room and family kitchen, which also has space for casual dining. The well-equipped kitchen — which overlooks the pool — features a four-ring Bosch ceramic hob, extractor fan, integrated Neff oven and integrated Bosch microwave.

17 Harmony Hill

Upstairs, via an oak-panelled staircase situated in the reception hall, the main bedroom, which has cornice ceiling, also has an en suite bathroom, with a fully tiled shower cubicle with glass block wall and wash hand basin.

Bedroom number two offers practicality with two double built-in wardrobes, while the remaining two bedrooms are spacious.

Demand for this property is expected to be high and early viewing is recommended.

17 Harmony Hill

For further information please contact Templeton Robinson on 028 9066 3030