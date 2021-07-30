Property of the week: Enjoy cottage life in east Belfast

16 Cairnburn Road in East Belfast oozes character and charm, says Stephanie Bell

The charming period cottage-style exterior of this semi-detached Belfast home belies the beautiful contemporary edge you find inside.

Glengarlow Cottage sits on the Cairnburn Road, an area which is renowned for its exclusivity and tranquility.

A large living room means there's plenty of space

A leafy part of East Belfast, it overlooks Belmont Park and is within easy walking distance of the many trendy shops and eateries in both Ballyhackamore and Belmont villages.

The quaint exterior welcomes you into what is an immaculate home which requires nothing but to simply move in.

There is a large living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, downstairs WC, two double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and an additional bathroom.

A reception porch with polished tiled floor leads via an inner door to the spacious living room. This open space, which features the staircase to the first floor, has double aspect windows and cosy carpets.

The kitchen is another modern room with high gloss cream units and a range of appliances including a built-in oven, four ring hob and dishwasher.

There's a spacious outdoors for entertaining

There is ample space for a good-sized dining table.

The kitchen leads to a well-equipped utility room which opens to the back garden. The utility has a range of built-in units, a sink and is plumbed for a washing machine. The ground floor toilet is fitted with a modern white pedestal basin and is finished with a ceramic tiled floor.

Upstairs and the main bedroom has a lovely aspect looking out over the back garden and comes with a modern en suite with vanity unit, shower and part tiled walls.

Bedroom two has dual aspect windows, one of which looks out over Cairnburn Park.

The main bathroom is contemporary and also features a vanity unit, panelled bath with shower screen and built-in chrome shower unit.

The house has a driveway to the front with parking and a superb, enclosed back garden offering the perfect entertainment space with brick paved patio screened by pretty raised flower beds.

The kitchen is another modern room with high gloss cream units and a range of appliances

A small front garden is laid out with flowerbeds and shrubs.

The house is on the market for offers over £249,950. Contact John Minnis Estate Agents, tel 028 9065 3333.