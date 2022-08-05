Property of the week: Enjoy first-class location in this Lisburn family home

This modern family home enjoys first-class location and space for an extension

The lounge benefits from the large window

The kitchen is full of amenities for home cooks

Tucked away in the quiet Causeway End Road cul-de-sac in Lisburn, number 104b has recently been refurbished and offers bright, contemporary accommodation with a spacious garden.

To the front is an extensive driveway and forecourt, with a low-maintenance mature garden to the back.

The property includes a lounge and newly-refitted kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A planning application has been made for the addition of a double-storey extension to the side and a new garage, with full details available on request.

Causeway End Road sits in a sought-after area of Lisburn, just minutes from the city centre and a host of top schools.

A black composite front door opens into a bright hallway with wood-effect ceramic tiled floor and good under stair storage.

The living room opens into a huge bow-shaped picture window and has a large carved wood surround fireplace with granite hearth and multi-fuel stove.

The kitchen/dining room is a great family space with a large eating area in front of French doors which open onto the back garden.

The kitchen area features a large range of modern grey painted units with glazed display cabinets and a breakfast bar for casual dining.

There is a built-in gas hob and electric double oven with space for an American-style fridge/freezer and plumbing for a dishwasher.

Each of the bedrooms have been beautifully decorated, with two of them featuring built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom is partially tiled and finished with a pine panelled ceiling.

There is a panelled bath with antique style mixer taps and shower attachment and a separate shower cubicle with electric shower.

The property also comes with an attached garage with an up and over door, light and power which is also plumbed for a washing machine.

The front of the garden has been designed purely for parking, while the back is a quiet and private sanctuary.

There's a well proportional garden

It features a patio area for easy summer dining and a lawn large enough for children to play. There is also an outside light and water tap.

Occupying such a spacious, private site, the option to extend is one which is expected to appeal to many buyers.

The planning application includes space for an additional lounge, utility room, master bedroom with en suite and another garage.

This home is on the market for offers over £225,000 with McClelland Salter estate agency. Please call 028 9267 4121